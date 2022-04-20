Jones College sophomore Natalee Ainsworth of Laurel was crowned “Most Beautiful 2022” at the annual Jones College Most Beautiful Pageant in the M.P. Bush Fine Arts Auditorium.
JC’s Most Beautiful 2021 Caidyn Crowder returned to bestow the crown upon this year’s winner. Ainsworth competed with 29 JC students vying for the title.
First Alternate was Summer Boyd of Laurel, and Keely Skellion of Ellisville was Second Alternate. Third Alternate went to Abney Pittman of Waynesboro and Fourth Alternate was Analee Dumas of Petal. Top 10 winners also included Isabella Graham of Stringer, Karlee Green of Laurel, Mackenzie Goleman of Moselle, Madalyn Stringer of Laurel and Abigail Stauffer of Laurel.
Mary Kebodeaux of Richton earned the title of “Miss Congeniality,” and Keely Skellion was selected“Most Photogenic.” Bralynn Newell of Newton won the “Audience Choice” title.
“I appreciate the JC ‘family’ for coming out to support their friends in the pageant this year, which seemed more ‘normal’ since the pandemic kept a lot of people home last year,” said journalism adviser Kelly Atwood.
She also thanked pageant directors Dr. Tessa Flowers and Bruce Smith, emcee Renee Adcock, Jones OnStage for providing entertainment, horticulture instructor Wendy Wilkerson and her students for decorating the auditorium and Patrick Trest for providing technical support.
They all “helped make the night perfect,” Atwood said. “There were many more people behind the scenes who also played an important part in creating a beautiful event.”
The Most Beautiful Pageant is hosted by the Jones College Yearbook, The Lair.
