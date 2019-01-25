ELLISVILLE – Jackson native and current Hattiesburg artist, Traci Stover’s collection, “Scrutiny: Portraiture Through the Eye,” has become an eye-opening experience for Jones College students. The exhibit, on display at Jones College’s Eula Bass Lewis Art Gallery on the Ellisville campus until February 8, takes a unique look at the human eye. The art professor’s close-up of what many call the “window to a person’s soul” began while painting a portrait with 12 family members. Stover’s desire to see the details on each person’s face, especially the eyes created an intense interest which led to stranger’s requesting her to paint their eye. That process, Stover explained during an “Art Talk” for Jones College art majors, also allowed her to learn how to use materials in a new and different way.
“Flemish artists, Jan van Eyck and Roger van der Weyden inspire me with their ability to blend intense observation with a compassionate acknowledgment of the person before them. They used oil paints, which were a relatively new medium at the time, and they most surely used mirrors and lenses to aid them in their observations,” said Stover. “I also use the glazing technique of painting thin transparent layers over paint, stacking up layers through each other. I also use the traditional oil paint and the modern acrylic paint to create the eye on a square canvas, usually from a picture.”
As she discussed the process of focusing closely, investigating the eye and how it conveys so much about a person, Jones College students began noticing more about each eye-portrait on display. In some eyes, like in the close-up portrait of “Alejandro,” the photographer’s image can be seen. In addition to the many different expressions and personalities revealed in the images of the eye, Stover said her mood is also reflected in the painting.
“I’m not just copying photographs of eyes. I’m thinking about the person. In ‘Sam’s’ case, she was going through a difficult time dealing with the loss of her brother, boyfriend and now her cancer diagnosis. I think about how I feel about them and it is often reflected in the portrait of their eye,” Stover shared.
“You’re looking deep into their eyes. As you’re painting, it starts off with lines, then as you are playing with paint it becomes more like an eye and it feels like it’s looking back at you, but you start learning more about that eye and that’s interesting."
That insight was an illuminating discovery for Centerville’s Alaysia Montgomery. The freshmen art major said Stover’s style has changed her view of painting and art overall.
“It is inspiring to me to know art can be more than just drawing a picture but also showing emotion. My next drawing will show more emotion. It will reflect the emotions embodied in the subject I paint,” said Montgomery.
For more information about the JC art show contact the gallery at 601-477-4148 or visit the gallery which is open Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., and Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The gallery is closed for lunch daily from 11:30 until noon. If you want to know more about the Jones College Fine Arts Department check out the JC Fine Arts Facebook page at JCJCFineArts.
