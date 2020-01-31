Anne Claire Thurman and William Harrison Thomas

Wedding scheduled for March 14
•
Mr. and Mrs. Darrin K. Thurman (Gina) of Monticello announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Anne Claire Thurman, to William Harrison Thomas of Monticello, formerly of Laurel.
Miss Thurman is the granddaughter of Mrs. Cheryl Ann (Sherry) Roberts, the late Mr. Jim Roberts and Mr. and Mrs. James K. Thurman (Bobbie), all of Monticello. She is also the granddaughter of the late Richard S. “Dickie” Smith of Shivers.
Mr. Thomas is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Barry W. Madison (Janet) of Laurel and Mr. John C. Thomas of Philadelphia. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry C. Winstead (Regina), Ms. Carole Williams Winstead and Mrs. Robert M. Thomas (Faye), and the late Mr. Thomas, all of Philadelphia.
The bride-elect is a 2012 graduate of Lawrence County High School and a 2014 graduate of Jones County Junior College. Miss Thurman attended Mississippi State University from 2014-16. She also attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College and graduated in May 2019, with an Associate Degree in Nursing. She is currently employed as a registered nurse with King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven.
The groom is a 2012 graduate of Laurel High School, a 2014 graduate of Jones County Junior College and a 2016 graduate of Mississippi State University. At MSU, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Science. He is currently employed with Sanderson Farms, Inc., as a production supervisor trainee.
A March 14, 2020, wedding is planned and the couple will reside in Monticello. They are registered at Patina’s in Laurel and on the Amazon Bridal Registry.
Further wedding information can be found online at www.theknot.com/AnneclaireandHarrison.
