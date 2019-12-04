The Jones College Bobcats (8-0) placed four players in double figures and rolled to a 97-57 victory over the William Carey University Junior Varsity on Monday night at Clinton Gymnasium.
Sophomore forward Shardarrion Allen (Raymond) posted his third consecutive double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore guard Kenneth Rogers (Starkville) led the Bobcats with 22 points.
Jones held a commanding 52-18 lead at halftime.
The Bobcats will host Meridian at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in their MACJC South Division opener. The game will air on JCJC.TV.
The 12th-ranked Lady Bobcats posted an 88-73 victory over previously unbeaten No. 5 Shelton State (Alabama) Monday night at A.B. Howard Gymnasium.
Sophomore forward Daja Woodard (Mobile, Ala.) made her season debut with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman forward Ebony Gayden (McComb) had 15 points and 10 rebounds and sophomore guard Destiny Haymer (Holmes Central) had 10 points and 11 assists.
University of Alabama signee Keyara Jones (Heidelberg) added 13 points, while sophomore guard Chyna Allen (Harrison Central) had 11 and sophomore forward LaMiracle Sims (Moss Point) and sophomore guard Jatyjia Jones (Pontotoc) had 10 points each.
Jones (4-1) will host Coastal Alabama-North at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and will open division play at 5:30 p.m. on Monday vs. Meridian.
