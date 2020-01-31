The Jones College Bobcats will hold its annual Preseason Social today (Saturday) at Bosun Joe’s Restaurant in downtown Ellisville.
The event begins at 6 p.m. and will be a meet-and-greet with the team, coaches, support staff and administrators. It will be a chance for fans to hear about the upcoming season from players and coaches, purchase limited edition merchandise and enjoy fellowship over a great meal.
Tickets are $30 each and reservations are required. Reserve seats by emailing head coach Chris Kirtland at chris.kirtland@jcjc.edu or by calling 601-477-4088 and leaving a voicemail. Reservations can also be made with online payments accepted by going to www.jonesbaseballcamps.com.
The Bobcats, rated No. 6 in the NJCAA Division II preseason poll, open the season at home at 3 p.m. on Friday vs. Dyersburg State (Tennessee).
