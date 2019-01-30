The Jones College basketball teams won a pair of high-scoring contests Monday night at Copiah-Lincoln.
The Lady Bobcats shot 68 percent from the field for the entire game and won 106-91. Jones is now 15-1 overall, 7-0 in the MACJC South Division and has won 13 straight games.
In the men’s game, the Bobcats used a 27-3 run in the first half to take control and defeated the Wolves, 88-83. Jones is now 12-4 overall and is in second place in the division at 6-1.
Jones College begins the second half of division play at home today (Thursday) vs. Meridian Community College. The women’s game tips at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m. Both games will air on jcjc.tv.
Lady Bobcats 106,
Lady Wolves 91
Jones could do little wrong on the offensive end of the court.
Heidelberg’s Keyara Jones led five players in double figures with 23 points, including a 5-of-9 night from beyond the arc. Destiny Haymer (Holmes County Central) had 19 points, Breonca Ducksworth (West Jones) added 18, Kyia Weathersby (Collins) had 13 and Maya Jones (Northwest Rankin) had 10. Weathersby had 10 rebounds and Ducksworth had seven assists.
The Lady Bobcats were 22-of-30 from the field in the first half for 73 percent, 19-of-30 from the field in the second half for 63 percent and 41-of-60 (7-of-12 from 3-point range) for 68 percent for the entire game.
Bobcats 88,
Wolves 83
Co-Lin jumped to a 13-5 lead four minutes into the game. A Kenneth Rogers (Starkville) 3-pointer made it 16-12. Miles Daniels’ two free throws put the Wolves up 18-12 with 12:48 to play in the first half.
The Bobcats then scored 17 straight points, capped by a Galen Alexander (Breaux Bridge, La.) slam dunk, to take a 29-18 lead with 8:55 to play in the first half. Another Alexander basket gave Jones its largest lead of the opening half at 39-21 with 5:53 left.
The Wolves then scored 10 straight points to make it 39-31 with 2:13 left on a layup by Xavier Heidelberg. Alexander’s basket with a second to play gave the Bobcats a 47-36 halftime lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.