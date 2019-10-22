The Jones College keepers swept the MACJC Goalkeeper of the Week awards.
Alexis Wilson (Long Beach) took the women’s award and – for the fourth time this season – Callum Harley (Whitney Bay, England) captured the men’s honor.
Wilson played the final 33:10 in a 6-1 win over Southwest and had one save. In the 1-0, double overtime win at Pearl River, Wilson played the entire 105 minutes and had six saves.
Harley went the distance and had three saves in the Bobcats’ 3-0 shutout over Southwest. In Jones’ 2-1 win at Pearl River, Harley recorded six saves in only 10:11 of play.
Both teams will be at Bobcat Soccer Field on Tuesday in the first round of the MACJC playoffs.
The Lady Bobcats, 11-6, host East Central, 9-6-1, at 5 p.m. The Jones’ men, 10-4, entertain the Warriors, 6-11, at 7 p.m. Both games will air on JCJC.TV.
The winners of Tuesday’s games will advance to the MACJC Tournament at Hinds this weekend.
The Jones/East Central women’s winner faces No. 17 Holmes at 1 p.m. Saturday at Tom Shepherd Field. The Jones/East Central men’s winner meets Hinds at 6 p.m. Saturday.
