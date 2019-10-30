After five weeks of regular competition, 14 high school math teams have been narrowed down to the Top 6 that have made the playoffs and Championship Finals set for Friday at Jones College’s Home & Health Auditorium. Individual students who have excelled all season will be recognized as Most Outstanding Players and the All-League Team will be recognized. The public is invited to attend the daylong competition, which begins at 9 a.m. with the final rounds to begin after a lunch break.
Topping the teams of competitors is Presbyterian Christian School, which finished the season last year in second place behind the 2018 champion Oak Grove. The Warriors had a little trouble getting past the competition this season and are the sixth-seeded team. Also vying for the title are newcomers to the competition Petal Panthers, which is in second place. Sacred Heart is in third place with Northeast Jones and Quitman in fourth and fifth, respectively.
“We have had a great regular season this year and we’re looking forward to a great day of playoffs and championship finals,” said Bobcat Math League Commissioner and Jones College math instructor Dr. Jessica Bunch. “Our returning teams and new teams have all made for a great spirit of competition this season and we’re looking forward to seeing who will come out on top. We’re very proud of the Math League, this competition and the growth it has fostered among players over the years.”
The high schools that participated this year were: Columbia Academy, Northeast Jones, Oak Grove, Perry Central, Petal, Presbyterian Christian, Quitman, Raleigh, Raymond, Sacred Heart, South Jones, Wayne Academy, Wayne County and West Jones.
Results will be posted on the JC Bobcat Math League web page under “Division Standings/Schedules at: www.jcjc.edu/bobcatmathleague/ and scores in real-time will be posted on the Bobcat Math League Facebook page: Bobcat Math League - Facebook. Final results can also be found in the Leader-Call. For more information, Bunch at 601-477-5422 or email at
