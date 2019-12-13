Four Jones College football Bobcats have been named NJCAA All-Americans.
Running back Ladamian Webb (Opelika, Ala.) and linebacker Daylen Gill (Louisville) were selected for the second team. Return specialist Manny Jones (Amory) and offensive guard Jordan Chapman (Greene County) were chosen honorable mention.
Jones had the most players selected All-American than any other MACJC school.
The awards were announced Tuesday morning by the NJCAA.
Webb (5-8, 190) led the team and the MACJC in rushing with 940 yards and had 10 touchdowns. He had 12 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 104.4 yards per game rushing, which leads the MACJC and is third in the nation. He had 1,001 all-purpose yards this season.
Gill (6-0, 230) led the Bobcats in tackles with 61. He had 17.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, one interception, five quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. He was second in the conference and seventh in the nation in TFLs. He was named second-team All-MACJC in 2018. Gill has committed to Ole Miss.
Jones (5-5, 165) led the team with 37 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns. He had 34 punt returns for 329 yards, including a 69-yard return for a touchdown vs. East Central. He averaged 13.3 yards per return, which led the conference and is second nationally. Jones, a first-team All-MACJC selection last year, has committed to Alcorn State.
Chapman (6-3, 270) anchored an offensive line that allowed just nine sacks in 632 snaps. He graded at 89 percent and allowed just half a sack.
All four of these players were recently chosen All-MACJC and All-Region 23.
— By Shawn Wansley/ JC Sports Information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.