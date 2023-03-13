The MACCC and Region 23 champion Jones College Bobcats dominated the 2022-23 All-MACCC team.
Four Bobcats – Sakyia White, En’Dya Buford, Meloney Thames and Carly Keats – have been selected to the first team and head coach Missy Bilderback was selected Coach of the Year. In addition, White was chosen as the league’s Player of the Year.
No. 8 JC is currently 25-3 and will participate in the NJCAA Division I Tournament beginning March 22 in Lubbock, Texas.
White, a 6-foot-1 sophomore forward from Tuscaloosa, Ala., is averaging 18.7 points and 13.4 rebounds per game. She has posted 23 double-doubles this season and has shot 56 percent from the floor. She had 28 points and 20 rebounds in an 84-37 victory over Mississippi Delta on Feb. 2.
Buford, a 5-foot-7 sophomore guard from Olive Branch, averages 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists per game and leads the team in steals with 54. She shoots 79 percent (115-145) from the free throw line and 33 percent (31-of-94) from three-point range. She scored 33 points, including a 15-of-18 performance from the free throw line, in a 93-88 win over Pearl River on Feb. 9.
Thames, a 5-foot-8 sophomore guard from Choctaw Central, averages 16 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. She shoots 73 percent (64-of-88) from the free throw line and 36 percent (69 of 194) from beyond the arc. She scored 31 points, including the game-winning shot at the buzzer, in Jones’ 69-67 overtime win over Shelton State (Ala.) on Nov. 10.
Keats, a 5-foot-8 freshman guard from Neshoba Central, averages 10 points, 3.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. She shoots 70 percent from the free throw line and 36 percent (54-of-149) from the 3-point line.
Bilderback has compiled a 197-32 record in eight years at JC. In the MACCC, Bilderback owns a 100-11 mark. She has been selected Region 23 Coach of the Year seven times and has led Jones to seven consecutive region championships. Last season, Bilderback guided Jones to its first Final Four appearance at the national tournament.
