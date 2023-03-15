LUBBOCK, Texas – The Jones College Bobcats have drawn a bye in the upcoming NJCAA Division I Tournament and will play their first game on March 24.
Head coach Missy Bilderback’s team is seeded No. 6 in the 24-team event and will play its first game at 7 p.m. on March 24. The Bobcats will meet the winner between No. 11-seed Gulf Coast State (Florida) and No. 22-seed Three Rivers College (Missouri). That game will be played at noon on March 23.
If Jones survives that first game, then they could possibly meet No. 3-seed Trinity Valley (Texas) in the quarterfinals. Two of the three Jones’ losses this season have been to Trinity Valley.
The championship game will be played at 8 p.m. on March 27 and will be televised on ESPNU.
The Bobcats (25-3) earned their seventh consecutive trip to the national tournament with a 59-51 victory over Pearl River in the Region 23 championship game on March 5 in Clinton. Last season, Jones advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
The tournament takes place March 22-27 at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
To view the complete tournament bracket, visit click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.