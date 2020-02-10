Wyatt Blalock (Madison Central) gave the No. 6 Jones College Bobcats just what they needed.
The freshman right-hander retired the first 12 batters he faced and led the Bobcats to its first win of the season, a 5-3 victory over Dyersburg State (Tennessee) Saturday afternoon at Community Bank Park in Game 2 of a doubleheader.
The Eagles took the opener, 10-4. Dyersburg won the opening game of the series on Friday, 9-5.
Jones (1-2) is scheduled to host Pensacola State (Florida) in a 3 p.m. doubleheader today (Tuesday). The games will be streamed at JCJC.TV and livestats will be available at jcjcathletics.com/sidearmstats/baseball.
In the Bobcats' win, Blalock (1-0) struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced and ended his 4 2/3 inning stint with nine strikeouts. He allowed no walks and four hits.
Jones took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Tyler Ducksworth (South Jones) and Basiel Williams Jr. (Ponchatoula, La.) led off with singles and Bailee Hendon (Vancleave) walked to load the bases with no outs.
Kirkland Trahan’s (Madison Central) single to center scored Ducksworth. O’Neill Burgos (Brookhaven Academy) then hit into a double play, but Williams scored on the play to make it 2-0.
Jones added three runs in the fourth.
Williams had two singles and scored twice. Hendon, Trahan, Burgos, Hutchinson, Hayden Harris (Pontotoc) and Ducksworth added singles.
In the first game Saturday, Jones issued nine walks and committed three errors in the loss.
The game was tied at 1 after two innings, but the Eagles took the lead for good with three runs in the third. Trailing 5-1 entering the bottom of the fourth, Jones scored three runs to cut the lead to 5-4.
But Dyersburg responded with three runs in the top of the fifth and single runs in the sixth and seventh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.