SCOOBA – It just wasn't meant to be for the three-time defending MACJC Champion Jones College Bobcats Thursday night at Keyes Currie Coliseum.
Not once, but twice, Taylor Lattimore hit a desperation 3-pointer for East Mississippi to force overtime and double-overtime, where the tournament hosts eventually came out victorious, 87-73.
No. 10 Jones (21-4) had multiple chances to put the game away late, but missed the back-end of two attempts at the free-throw line that allowed EMCC to steal the win.
EMCC (24-2) opened the game with the first six points before JC scored 16 of the final 22 to lead by four after one. The Bobcats missed their first six shots before rattling off seven of their next 11.
The lead grew to five at half and by as many as eight, 39-31, with 7:08 left in the third quarter.
Trailing 56-55 with 1:26 left in regulation, however, Destiny Haymer (Holmes County Central) hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give JC a 61-58 lead with 23 seconds to play.
After forcing a missed shot on the other end, Keyara Jones (Heidelberg) went to the line with nine seconds left and a chance to salt the game away, but missed the front end of two shots.
Lattimore hit a pair of free throws and EMCC immediately fouled to put LaMiracle Sims (Moss Point) on the line with five seconds left. Sims made the first and missed the second and Lattimore heaved up a prayer from 30 feet away from the rim that somehow went in to force overtime.
Lattimore once again delivered the dagger for EMCC with 0.3 seconds left for miraculous 3-pointer to tie the game at 69.
