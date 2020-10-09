The Jones College Bobcats moved up to No. 3 in the first JCGridiron.com regular season “Dirty 30” poll.
According to its website, the Dirty 30 rankings are looking to crown a national champion at the end of the season, even though the MACCC is the only junior college league in the country playing this fall. A champion could be selected after the rest of the country plays its spring schedule.
Jones, ranked No. 4 in the preseason poll, moved up to No. 3 after last week’s 34-5 victory over East Central.
Other MACCC schools listed are Mississippi Gulf Coast at No. 2, East Mississippi at No. 9, Northwest at No. 14 and Copiah-Lincoln at No. 24.
Garden City (Kansas) is ranked No. 1, but will not play until the spring.
MGCCC fell from No. 1 to No. 2, despite a 42-25 win over Pearl River. East Mississippi has opted out of the 2020 season. Northwest’s game vs. Mississippi Delta last week was canceled because of COVID-19 and Co-Lin thumped Southwest 41-3 in its season opener.
The Bobcats have an open date this week and are scheduled to play their next game at Hinds at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
To view this week’s complete poll, visit
