Seventy-two Jones College student-athletes have been recognized for academic excellence for the 2018-19 school year.
The Bobcat football team was selected the NJCAA Football Academic Team of the Year with a 3.14 GPA — the highest GPA for any NJCAA football team in the past year.
The Lady Bobcat soccer team had a 3.48 GPA — the highest in the MACJC and fifth in the nation. The Jones women’s tennis team had a 3.72 GPA, which was third in the state and in the nation. The men’s tennis team had a 3.14 GPA, which was fourth in the MACJC and 13th nationally. The Lady Bobcat softball team also had a 3.14 GPA.
Receiving Distinguished Academic All-MACJC (3.8 GPA or higher) honors were baseball players Payton Harris, Trace Henry, Gabe Lacy, Robbie Woody, Easton Rainer, Steven Sasser, Brady Green and Blake Johnson; softball players Raylen Blackwell, Gracie McCleskey, Rebekah Dilavore and Lauren Stringer; men’s basketball player Kenneth Rogers; women’s tennis players Kaitlyn Craig, Dixie Lei Hodges, Ariadna Jordan and Mireia Jordan; men’s tennis players Conner Henderson, James McWilliams and Jordi Morey; women’s soccer players Zakiah Almatrood, Araceli Figueroa, Erica Gaddie, Anna Grace Gieger, Mary Ann O’Kennedy and Olivia Simpson; and football players Lakevias Daniel and JD Rutherford.
Being chosen Academic All-MACJC (3.25 GPA or higher) were baseball players, DJ Alexander, Cooper Brune, Chance Forbes and Jake Mason; softball Raven Blackwell, Hallie Donald, Carlee Nations, Jana Nations, Mollie Singleterry and LP Trammell; women’s basketball players Destiny Haymer, Endia Holliday, Lekera Hughes, LaMiracle Sims and Kyia Weathersby; women’s tennis players Sarrah Der-Ballout, Judith Mills and Danielle Viljoen; men’s tennis players Cody Courtney and Jacob Johnson; women’s soccer players Rachel Barnaby, Lucy Critchell, Esmeralda Figueroa, Allie James, Heather Sullivan and Alexis Wilson; men’s soccer players Larry Gibson, Nick Gibson, Jonny Lorenzo, Lucas Middleton, Adrian Mondragon, Dalton Morgan, Brant Mullins and Samuel Williamson; football Nick Anderson, Fred Barnum, Immanuel Jones, Brodie King, Charlie Marlowe, Dontavious Porter, Fred Smith, Myron Stewart, Cristofer Thompson and Nataurean Watts.
