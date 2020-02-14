SUMMIT – Jones College took the lead for good midway through the second half and went on to defeat Southwest, 71-68, on Thursday night.
It was a big victory for the Bobcats as they improve to 15-5 overall and 7-5 in the MACJC South Division. The Bobcats are tied with Hinds and Southwest for second place in the division with two games remaining. The top four teams qualify for the MACJC Tournament.
Thursday’s win also avenged a 75-67 loss to the Bears on Jan. 21 in Ellisville.
SharDarrion Allen (Raymond) continued to excel for the Bobcats, recording his 11th ‘double-double’ of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Kenneth Rogers (Starkville) had 17 points and six rebounds and Casey Smith Jr. (Columbus) had 14 points and seven assists.
Jones plays its final home game of the season at 7:30 p.m. on Monday vs. Mississippi Gulf Coast. It will be “Sophomore Night” and the game will also be streamed on JCJC.TV.
