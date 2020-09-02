Jones College has announced its 2020 football schedule, featuring all Thursday contests.
Because of COVID-19, this year’s slate will feature only six Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference South Division games.
Head coach Steve Buckley’s team will open the season at home at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 vs. East Central. The Bobcats will also host Pearl River at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the annual Hall-of-Fame game and will conclude regular-season play at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 with homecoming against Copiah-Lincoln.
Jones will play road games at Hinds at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, Southwest at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Mississippi Gulf Coast at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5. The Bobcats will have an open date during the week of Oct. 8.
The MACCC championship game will also be played on Thursday, Nov. 19. This season, only the champions from the South Division and North Division will advance to the playoffs.
All JC games are scheduled to air on www.jcjc.tv, WLAU-FM, 99.3, and www.SuperTalkLaurel.com.
The Bobcats were 7-3 in 2019, finishing second in the South Division and advanced to the conference semifinals.
