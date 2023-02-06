Last year was an historic season for Jones College men’s tennis. For the first time since 1985, the Bobcats captured the MACCC and Region 23 championships. Head coach Brooks Buffington expects to field another talented squad this spring.
“The team looks very solid again,” he said. “We’ve looked pretty good in the season, minus most of the guys battling injuries they sustained in the fall. It has been a good January, though. They have come back ready to play.”
The Bobcats return several top players from last year’s team that went 18-0 in the conference, 24-3 overall and were rated No. 12 in the final rankings. Those returnees are Jackson Peoples of Northwest Rankin, Prescott Schaumberg of Indianola Academy, Tanner Bevard of Sacred Heart, Tomi Nader of Argentina and Wallace Brewer of Germantown.
Nader was selected MACCC Player of the Year last season. He and Peoples were tapped All-MACCC.
“We have a good core group of returners,” Buffington said. “Four of those guys played in the top five of our lineup last year. Most of them put in a lot of work over the summer, fall and Christmas break. They look to be ready for the season to begin.”
Three newcomers will be on this year’s team, including Dawson Do of Northwest Rankin, Charlie Brady of Australia and Hudson Hans of Moss Point.
Buffington has guided Jones to an 82-31 (.725) record in his six seasons as head coach.
Jones opens the season on Feb. 3 at Mississippi College. Their first home match will be at 1 p.m. on Feb. 10 vs. East Central.
Lady Bobcats seek to continue success
The Jones College women’s tennis team has dominated on the court in recent years.
Jones has won two consecutive Region 23 championships, posted an 18-0 MACCC record last year and had a 63-match winning streak snapped in 2022 by Loyola-New Orleans. Still, the Bobcats have won 59 conference matches in a row and 72 consecutive matches vs. junior college opponents. Head coach Brooks Buffington is optimistic about the 2023 spring season.
“The team looks very solid again this year,” he said. “We return numerous players and that will put us in position to compete for a conference and regional title again.”
Returning sophomores will be Allie Johnson of Hernando, Madelyn James of Northeast Jones, Michaela Anderson of Tupelo, Reagan Salter of Lewisburg and Sophie Endt of Vancleave.
Johnson, a third-year Bobcat, has won two consecutive NJCAA Division I Tournament consolation round titles, claiming the No. 6 singles title in 2021 and the No. 4 singles crown last year. Johnson and Endt teamed to win the Region 23 tournament doubles title last season.
Jones has some quality incoming freshmen this season, including Daniela Tovar of Venezuela, Guadalupe Tocci of Argentina and Maggie Savell of Park Place Christian Academy, along with Annalyn Housley of Nettleton.
“It’s a new top three for us with Daniela, Guadalupe and Maggie,” Buffington said. “They are all strong players and key components to our team’s success. We also bring in Annalynn who has been one of, if not the most improved player so far on the team.”
The Bobcats begin regular season play Feb. 3 at Mississippi College. The home opener will be at 1 p.m. on Feb. 10 vs. East Central
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.