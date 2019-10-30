Jones College captured its second straight MACJC men's soccer championship on a wet and muddy Tom Shepherd Field in Raymond Tuesday evening, downing Gulf Coast 4-3 in a penalty shootout.
MGCCC knotted the match at 2 with 3:12 to play to force overtime and the match stayed all square in 20 minutes of extra time.
Callum Harley made two big saves, including stuffing Luke Mills to start the PK stage, and nailed the game-winner himself to send the Bobcats into this weekend's region championship game at LSU-Eunice.
The game officially ends in a 2-2 tie, with Jones advancing 4-3 on PKs. The Bobcats move to 12-4-1, unbeaten in their last nine, while MGCCC's season ends at 13-6-1.
Chris Dempsey (16) scored the game's opening goal in the 9th minute. Peyton Ratcliff added his sixth goal in the 60th minute off a Mason Morgan free kick.
Jones women fall
in conference tourney
The season has concluded for Jones College women’s soccer.
The Bobcats dropped a 5-1 decision to No. 16 Holmes Monday afternoon in Raymond in the MACJC Tournament semifinals at Hinds Community College.
Head coach Dolores Deasley’s team ends the year at 12-7.
Jones had won three MACJC and Region 23 championships in a row.
The Bulldogs took control quickly when Ellis scored at 2:30 on a Mackenzie Thompson assist. Thompson scored on a penalty kick at 14:44 and Ellis made it 3-0 at 25:51 with Thompson getting another assist.
Natasha Keen (Jersey, UK) got the Bobcats on the board at 74:31. But Ellis scored her third goal at 78:40 on an assist by Caseigh Hickman. Zoe Ellis ended the scoring at 81:55.
Alexis Wilson (Long Beach) went the distance in goal for the Bobcats and had 13 saves. Carly Williams played all 90 minutes for Holmes and had four saves.
Ratcliff chosen MACJC
Player of the Week
Jones College sophomore midfielder Peyton Ratcliff (Northwest Rankin) has been selected the MACJC Player of the Week.
Ratcliff had a pair of goals in the Bobcats’ 7-0 victory over East Central in the quarterfinals of the MACJC Tournament. Ratcliff scored off a free kick outside the box and a penalty kick.
It was his first multi-goal game of the season.
JC to host annual
high school hoops classic
The Jones College men's basketball program will host its third annual Classic on Saturday at A.B. Howard Gymnasium. General admission is $7.
The eight-game event, featuring five boys' games and three girls' games, starts at 9 a.m. with a matchup between Seminary and South Jones.
A full schedule of games:.
9 a.m.: (B) Seminary vs South Jones
10:30 a.m.: (G) Bay Springs vs South Jones
Noon: (B) Wayne County vs Newton
1:30 p.m.: (G) Meridian vs Newton
3 p.m.: (B) St. Andrew's vs Northeast Jones
4:30 p.m.: (B) Raymond vs Hattiesburg
6 p.m.: (G) Raymond vs Hattiesburg
7:30 p.m.: (B) Petal vs West Jones
