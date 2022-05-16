Man wanted in connection to body found in Leaf River on first-degree murder charge

The Jones County Sheriff's Department wants Marty Breazeale, 48, on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Brittany Nicole Holifield, 38 — the woman's body recovered from the Leaf River Sunday afternoon. A warrant is out for Breazeale's arrest, and he is considered dangerous and not to be approached.

The autopsy revealed that Holifield died from blunt-force trauma to the head, said J.D. Carter, investigator with the Jones County Sheriff's Department. Whether she was thrown from the bridge or her body was left in the Leaf River is undetermined at this time.

"This is one of the most rapidly evolving cases I've dealt with," Carter said. "It started after we identified Holifield's body and determined that Breazeale was the last known person to see her."

Holifield's body was identified Monday morning by the Mississippi Crime Lab in Gulfport, and her family was notified. Holifield was found Sunday afternoon by two boaters who had just pushed off from the Highway 590 boat ramp on the Leaf River about a quarter of a mile from the boat ramp.

Anyone with knowledge of Breazeale's whereabouts is urged to call 911, JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).