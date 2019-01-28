Laurel, MS (39440)

Today

Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.