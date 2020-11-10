The Thursday night Copiah-Lincoln at Jones College football game has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns at Co-Lin.
Homecoming festivities, however, will still take place at 7 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field. The 2020 homecoming court, honor alumnus and Mr. and Miss JC will be recognized.
Jones will now go to Mississippi Gulf Coast on Nov. 19 to conclude the regular season. The winner of that game will be the MACCC South Division champion and will host the conference championship game on Saturday, Dec. 5. The Jones/MGCCC game was originally scheduled for Nov. 5, but was then moved because of COVID-19 rescheduling.
Co-Lin has canceled the remaining three games on its schedule vs. Jones, Hinds and Mississippi Gulf Coast.
