Once upon a time, all of my favorite active players in any sport seemed larger than life.
I graduated high school 10 years ago, and I vividly remember all of my sports idols being almost mythical characters. These days, I view very few athletes like that. Maybe it is because, at 28, I am older than about half of the elite athletes in the world.
The guys who were on top of the world when I was growing up – Tom Brady, LeBron James, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Tim Duncan and Chipper Jones – are all either retired or close to it. Those icons were replaced by people my age or younger who just don’t carry the same mystique.
Maybe it is the fact I am in the same generation, but it is just different. It could be the fact that you would have never seen any of those guys I mentioned dancing on their opponents' logo for TikTok videos before a game or doing any of the silly things people my age do these days. Things like that make it a strange time to be a sports fan today.
That’s not to say I don’t love sports like I always have. The product is just a little different. I grew up when guys like Kobe Byrant were the best of the best. Bryant was obsessed with winning and greatness. Love him or hate him, he had the mentality of an ultra-winner. You don’t see that kind of competitiveness today. Now, you need more than just work ethic and talent to reach that level of super-stardom.
Today, if you aren’t supporting a woke cause, dancing on TikTok or have a giant social media influence, people under 35 really don’t care. In a way, it seems like we are more fans of the persona than the athlete. It seems like a professional wrestling mentality, where the skillset doesn’t really matter as much as having an interesting persona.
What is really frustrating about sports today is how much the fake world of social media directly affects the real world we live in. Take Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany and brother Jackson, for example. They have no talent, nothing to offer society other than making frivolous viral videos in the name of just being associated with the Mahomes name.
During the 2021 playoffs, the Mahomes leeches took it upon themselves to spray the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium with champagne after a win against the Bills. They had no regard for anyone in the crowd, despite it being less than 30 degrees outside. To prove my point about people caring more about the pageantry than the actual sport, those two morons dominated the headlines in the sports world for inconveniencing people.
That goes back to the big sports media not doing its job and pushing idiotic things like that. There was a time not long ago that I thought if broadcasters were doing something on ESPN, it had to be the correct way.
Thankfully, after working with our editor Mark Thornton over the past several years, he has taught me that the people with the best paying jobs in this business are often the ones who are incorrect on a number of things.
One of the best things about my job is that I don’t have to deal with most of the nonsense that goes on in the upper levels of sports. The high school level is the purest form of athletics, and we need to preserve it. When I am covering a team win a state championship or do something else extraordinary, that is what actually seems larger than life to me now.
I have never had much desire to be a journalist at any level other than where I am at right now, and, as we move farther and farther away from the competition side of sports at the professional level, I am more reaffirmed that my place is covering sports at the high school level.
This week, I really started ramping up preparations for our 2022 football preview magazine. Our goal is to make this edition of Kickoff the best we have ever produced, not just by a little bit, but by a wide margin.
I want this year’s edition to be a culmination of everything I have learned here at the Leader-Call since 2014, which is why I'm bringing up the magazine in April.
It is going to be another monumental task, but our readers and advertisers deserve it. More importantly, our local athletes deserve to feel larger than life. We are going to make that happen for them.
