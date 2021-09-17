A Laurel resident who has lived her life with hearing and vision disabilities is now going to the University of Southern Mississippi to achieve two dreams — getting a bachelor’s degree and giving back to children with similar disabilities.
Wilicia Kelly McClendon, a recent graduate of Jones College with two associate degrees, transferred to Southern Miss this fall in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in early childhood with the goal of opening her own daycare to help deaf and blind children.
“Now I’m living my dream as I start my first semester as a Golden Eagle,” she said in a USM press release.
Her parents Wilbur and Alicia McClendon learned Wilicia was deaf at the age of 1, and when she turned 10, they discovered she had a rare genetic disorder — Retinitis pigmentosa — which gradually deteriorates light-sensing cells in the retina causing vision loss, night blindness and peripheral vision challenges.
The family moved to Laurel from New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, staying with a friend while trying to decide whether to stay in Mississippi or move back to New Orleans after the storm destroyed their home. They chose to stay in Laurel, and Wilicia received services through the DuBard School for Children with Language Disorders at USM. Before making it to USM, Wilicia encountered challenges throughout K-12 in the form of misunderstandings and even indifference and discrimination from some fellow students and educators who either weren’t aware of her disabilities and or were unwilling to accommodate her academically or in extracurricular activities.
Wilbur and Alicia believe that because of Wilicia’s unique ways, she didn’t want others to know of her disabilities and be treated any different than her peers.
“We feel at times she was denied opportunities due to her disabilities,” Alicia McClendon said. “Nonetheless, Wilicia never let that decide her fate in life.
Wilicia was helped in her senior year in high school by the Mississippi Hearing Vision Project, after the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services reached out to the family and introduced them to its director Toni Hollingsworth.
MHVP support includes specialized training and technical assistance to families, administrators, educators and service providers of children ages birth to 21 who have both a hearing and visual impairment. Children and youth with varying degrees of hearing and vision losses are eligible for inclusion under this grant (very few children who qualify for services through the project are totally deaf and blind, even though the combination of both primary senses affected is referred to as deaf-blindness under IDEA). Qualified individuals may also have additional disabilities, such as cognitive, motor disabilities or/ and medical conditions.
Hollingsworth believes Wilicia’s success story is still unfolding.
“Wilicia has already achieved great things, and now that she is at USM, I know she will continue to soar like an eagle,” she said.
