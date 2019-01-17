ELLISVILLE –The College Public Relations Association of Mississippi (CPRAM) is offering two $1,000 scholarships per year for students majoring in public relations, communications, journalism, advertising, mass communications, political communications, crisis management, graphic design, or other communications-related majors. A current student or a high school senior entering college at the state’s two-year community colleges or the state’s four-year colleges may apply. Scholarships will be awarded for the 2019 fall term.
Students applying for the CPRAM scholarship must be a full-time student in good standing and is required to present three letters of recommendation from individuals connected to their academic institution. This includes college advisers, high school teacher/official, home-school teacher and coaches. Students may also be recommended by an active CPRAM member.
Applicants must complete in full, the scholarship application (click on the link http://www.cpram.ms/scholarships.html) and return it to the scholarship committee no later than Feb. 15, 2019. Included in the application process is a 500-word essay entitled, “With all the changes being made in the field of Communications, what skills do I have to keep up with these changes?”
The CPRAM scholarship is available to previous recipients however, they must reapply every year. The scholarship committee reserves the right to make its decision based on need, merit and the number of applicants each year. Additionally, CPRAM reserves the right to revoke this scholarship if a student withdraws from school during the award year, changes his/her major, fails to maintain a 2.0 GPA or other grave instances of misconduct. The committee will announce the winner(s) during its annual conference held in May.
For more information, contact CPRAM scholarship chairman Steve Diffey at (662) 472-9068 or sdiffey@holmescc.edu, or Teresa McCreery, CPRAM scholarship committee member at Jones College, teresa.mccreery@jcjc.edu.
