Jones College sophomore Caidyn Crowder of Ellisvile was crowned Most Beautiful at the annual Jones College Most Beautiful Pageant, which was April 20 in the Fine Arts Auditorium.
The South Jones graduate, who is now a biology major, was crowned by JC sophomore and 2020 Most Beautiful Dariyel Johnson of Leakesville. JonesOnstage provided entertainment and Allyson Knotts emceed the event.
Six contestants were recognized this year. Crowder was Most Beautiful, Lydia Ruth Odom of Bay Springs was first alternate, Brinley Bullock of Laurel, who also is Miss Hospitality Laurel, was second alternate and Karsyn Ulmer of Laurel was third alternate. Keely Skellion of Ellisville and Rylee Brabham of Waynesboro rounded out the top six.
Three more women were also awarded special recognition, including Most Photogenic Kyra Lampley, Miss Congeniality Josarah Slover and Bullock for Best Essay.
The pageant’s regularly scheduled fall event was postponed because of COVID-19. As vaccinations continue and COVID-19 cases drop, the college began adding spring events, including the pageant. Thirteen young women participated in this year’s event, which was sponsored by the college yearbook staff.
“Our number of pageant contestants may have been fewer this year due to the pandemic, but it was no less beautiful,” said yearbook adviser Kelly Atwood. “I have so many people to thank for such a wonderful night — Dr. Tessa Flowers for planning and directing the event, Bruce Smith and Dr. Jennifer Bruton for their work with Jones OnStage, Wendy Wilkerson for the greenery, Patrick Trest for technical support and all the behind-the-scenes employees who helped make the night perfect.”
