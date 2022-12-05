$108K raised for alumni foundation
•
Bad weather and numerous holiday activities could have distracted many from contributing to the Jones College Day of Giving. However, this year’s donations exceeded the expectations of the Jones College Alumni Foundation. The fundraising effort, which continued past the National Day of Giving, netted $108,325.66. Coordinators said they are amazed and “very thankful” for the generous donors.
“Last year, $71,000 was raised to help the foundation support the college in its educational endeavors,” said Amie McQueen, Jones College Assistant Vice President of Advancement. “The number of new scholarships endowed this year is what put us way over the top. These new scholarships not only memorialize or honor someone, but they also create a legacy which lives on through the college and its students.”
Diane Bohannon Smith of Laurel was one of the JCJC graduates who gave in a big way this year. The 1976 JCJC football cheerleader chose to honor her brother Dennis Bohannon on this Day of Giving by endowing a scholarship in his honor. Bohannon taught math at West Jones High School and coached girls’ soccer for 26 years in addition to compiling the high school football statistics every Friday. The former JCJC baseball and football player passed away Nov. 7, 2020, prior to being recognized as a Jones College Honor Alumni in 2018. Both of Bohannon-Smith’s kids attended JC, so she thought establishing the Dennis Bohannon Athletic Memorial Scholarship would be the best way to honor her brother’s legacy.
“Dennis just loved kids, Jones College, and he was all about community,” she said. “He was a businessman and opened and managed the KarmelKorn Shoppe/Popcorn Place in the mall with our parents, for 28 years.
“Dennis and I came to JCJC a year apart. He loved Jones and he gave to the alumni foundation faithfully. For decades, he gave a donation of $85.22 monthly, which were his football and baseball jersey numbers. He thought it was important to support the college and donate.”
Howard Patrick of Ellisville also gave in a big way. The 1975 JCJC alumnus endowed a scholarship in memory of his favorite JCJC history teacher John Klem. Patrick, who teaches history at South Jones High School, said that Klem had a major impact on his life. Klem died in the line of duty as a Forrest County deputy in 1985 at the age of 44. He taught history in addition to being a craftsman, a pastor, a law enforcement officer, a husband and a father to three children.
“I wanted to endow this scholarship in Mr. Klem’s memory and in his honor,” Patrick said. “Maybe his legacy will continue here at Jones College, and it will mean as much to some other folks as Mr. Klem meant to me. I always loved history, but Mr. Klem just made it much more interesting. Now, I’ve been teaching history for 22 years, and I try to emulate him.”
Every donation, large and small, makes a difference, organizers said. JC students sold bowties and covered the Bobcat statue on the Pedestrian Plaza hoping to “pay it forward.”
Foundation scholarship recipient Aubrey Register, a freshman from Ellisville, said, “I have a foundation scholarship, which paid for my tuition. I think everyone should be a part of this Day of Giving event. It’s a great college offering great opportunities for students.”
This was the third year JC participated in the national Day of Giving event in an effort to continue the mission of the Jones College Foundation, Inc.
While the Day of Giving focuses on donations during one day, the foundation accepts tax deductible donations all year online at https://www.jcjc.edu/alumni_foundation/giving-support/ or by calling the Foundation Office at 601-477-4145.
— Story and photos by Teresa McCreery/JC Media and Public Relations
