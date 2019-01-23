The Jones College Lady Bobcats start off the 2019 softball season where they ended up in 2018 — tops in the nation.
Head coach Chris Robinson’s defending national champions are ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA Division II preseason poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Bobcats went 54-3 last season, capturing the national championship with an impressive five-game sweep through the NJCAA DII World Series. Jones outscored its opponents 69-12.
Jones defeated Phoenix College (Arizona) 18-2 in the deciding game at Traceway Park in Clinton.
The Lady Bobcats open the 2019 season on Feb. 15-16 with four games in the Sun Chief Classic in Gulf Shores, Ala. The home opener at Community Bank Park will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 22 vs. Coastal Alabama-South.
A schedule and team roster for the Lady Bobcats is available at www.jcjcathletics.com.
Phoenix is rated No. 2 in the preseason poll, followed by LSU-Eunice, Des Moines Area (Iowa) and Cowley College (Kansas).
To view the complete poll, visit
www.njcaa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.