If the Jones College men’s basketball team is going to win games in 2019-20, third-year head coach Randy Bolden knows where they will have to focus.
“I think it’s going to start defensively,” he said. “In this league, you have a lot of talented players and we have to be able to get timely stops. You are not going to be able to consistently stop talented kids over and over, but I think the key is getting timely stops. If we can do that throughout the course of a game, I think we will find some success.”
The Bobcats had a strong season in 2018-19, posting a 21-7 record and claiming a share of the MACJC South Division title. They finished runnerup to East Mississippi in the conference and advanced to the Region 23 Tournament.
But gone from that team are such talented players as 6-foot-6 forward Galen Alexander, who signed with Georgetown, and 6-foot-8 center Tirus Smith, who signed with Louisiana. Alexander led the team in scoring (17.2 ppg) and rebounding (8.4 rpg).
But the Bobcats return six players off of that team, led by 5-foot-9 sophomore guard Casey Smith Jr. (Columbus). Smith averaged 4 points and 2.5 assists last year as a backup to two-year starter Michael Williams.
“It’s going to all start with Casey,” Bolden said. “Casey came along late for us in the season last year playing behind Pooh. He’s our heart and soul. He’s the guy that runs the show for us. We are expecting him to contribute on both ends of the floor.”
The team’s leading returning scorer is 6-foot-1 sophomore guard Kenneth Rogers (Starkville). Rogers averaged 12.3 points per game and led the team in made 3-pointers last season. He was named second-team All-MACJC.
Sophomore forward Zachariah Malone (Shady Grove, La.) saw increased playing time towards the end of last year and Bolden expects him to be a force this season.
Shardarrion Allen (Raymond) was injured late last season, but has bounced back with a strong offseason program. He is a 6-foot-1 guard who averaged 6.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Bolden believes 6-foot-2 sophomore guard Sayveon Bumpers (Quitman) will provide a spark to the Bobcats.
Also returning is 6-foot sophomore guard Ladarius Anderson (Provine). Among the top newcomers is 6-foot sophomore guard Sai Fisher (New Orleans).
Freshmen Bobcats will be 6-foot-1 guard Tradavis Thompson (Raymond), 6-foot-3 guard Keyshawn Dease (Stringer), 6-foot-7 forward John Rawls (East Marion), 6-foot guard Jackson Delk (South Jones) and 6-foot-1 guard Markevion Harrell (Presbyterian Christian School).
Bolden likes the mix of players on the Jones’ roster.
“We are returning six guys and they have set the tone for the new guys as well as the freshmen,” he said. “The transition has been pretty smooth. We have some sophomore leadership and they have really been good in helping out with the transition with the two newcomers and the five freshmen.”
