Ceremony scheduled for season-opening football game on Sept. 2
•
Mark Easley and Dr. Mark Barron have been selected for induction into the Jones College Sports Hall of Fame.
Easley coached tennis for 17 years and soccer for seven seasons at Jones. Barron played football and baseball and was a member of the 2001 MACJC championship football team.
The two men will be recognized on Sept. 2 when the Bobcats host Northeast Mississippi in the 2021 football season-opener at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field. There will be a dinner for the inductees at 5 p.m. in A.B. Howard Gymnasium and both men will be inducted at halftime of the game.
There are now 54 members in the Jones College Sports Hall of Fame.
Mark Easley
Easley was the head tennis coach at Jones from 1999-2016 and compiled an impressive record.
He was 355-145 (71 percent) with a 188-59 (76 percent) record on the women’s side and a 167-86 mark on the men’s side. That includes four MACJC and two Region 23 Tournament titles on the women’s side, along with 11 women’s and six men’s national tournament appearances. He also had six MACJC runner-ups and four region runner-ups.
He coached 23 state singles champions, 23 state doubles champions, 12 Region 23 singles champions, 10 Region 23 doubles champions, 45 All-MACJC players and 22 All-Region 23 players.
Easley was a five-time MACJC Coach of the Year, a five-time Mississippi Association of Coaches Coach of the Year and the 2015 Wilson/ITA Region 3 National Coach of the Year.
In soccer, he served as an assistant coach in 1999 and was head coach from 2000-05.
His 2004 men’s team went 10-3-3, won the MACJC South Division and finished as state/region runner-up. His 2000 men’s team was South Division runner-up. His women’s teams were division runners-up in 1999, 2001 and 2002.
Easley graduated from Vardaman High School in 1981 and was a standout basketball player at Delta State University from 1982-85. He is the 12th all-time leading scorer at DSU, is sixth in rebounds, seventh in steals, 10th in field goals made, ninth in field goals attempted and sixth in free throws made.
He was inducted into the Delta State Hall of Fame in 1985 and the DSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.
He served as a graduate assistant at Delta State from 1985-87 and coached at Neshoba Central from 1987-90. He coached basketball and softball at Northeast Jones from 1991-1999.
After retiring as tennis coach in 2016, Easley became dean of Student Affairs. He retired from that position in 2019, but still works part-time at the college.
Easley also serves as “Voice of the Bobcats” for all Jones College athletics.
He and his wife Melody have been married for 36 years. They have two daughters, Katie Shores and her husband Aaron, and Lauryn Doggett and her husband Brody; and son Daniel. They have two grandchildren, Norah Shores, 3, and Grayson Shores, 2 months.
Dr. Mark Barron
Barron is a 1999 graduate of West Jones high school.
While at West Jones, he was a letterman in three sports – basketball, baseball and football. He was a member of numerous academic clubs, earning All-District honors in football and was voted “Most Athletic” his senior year. He helped lead his team to the playoffs twice in football, twice in baseball and once in basketball during his high school career. He graduated fifth in his class at West Jones
Barron then signed to play football at Jones County Junior College under Coach Parker Dykes.
While at Jones, he suffered a knee injury that caused him to miss his freshman year of football. In the spring of 2000, he pitched for the Jones baseball team.
He later played two additional years on the football team as an offensive tackle, helping lead the Bobcats to the MACJC championship in 2001. He also participated in the MACJC North-South All-Star game in 2001. He received the Bobcat Award for football after the 2001 season.
Upon leaving Jones, he went to Delta State University to continue his football career. During his senior season at Delta State, he helped lead the team to a 9-2 record as well as earning All-American honors.
He was accepted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to attend medical school. He graduated medical school in 2008 and was accepted for an orthopedic surgery residency at the University of Kentucky. During his time in residency, he earned “Resident of the Year” honors.
He graduated from orthopedic residency in 2013 and then went on to complete a spine surgery fellowship at the University of Missouri in 2014. Upon completion of his training, he returned to Mississippi, where he started a practice in orthopedic/spinal surgery in Brookhaven.
He is now a board-certified orthopedic surgeon in his seventh year of practice.
He is the son of Fred and Neita Barron. His fiancé is Laura Ashley Logan and he has two siblings, Terri Furr and Christopher Barron.
