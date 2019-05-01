Two former Jones College football players have signed NFL undrafted free agent contracts.
Cornerback Javien Hamilton of Ole Miss, who played high school ball at Bay Springs, signed with the Green Bay Packers and tight end Logan Scott of Alabama-Birmingham signed with the Atlanta Falcons.
They join former Bobcat safety Johnathan Abram of Mississippi State, who was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders on April 25.
Hamilton (5-10, 177) played two years at Jones. In 2015, he had 22 tackles and in 2016 he had 27 tackles, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.
Scott (6-5, 250) played two years for the Bobcats. The Oak Grove product had 30 total receptions at JC.
Brune selected Pitcher of the Week
Jones College’s Cooper Brune (Ocean Springs) has been selected as the MACJC Pitcher of the Week.
Brune, a sophomore, carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning to lead the No. 7 Bobcats to a 6-3 victory over Mississippi Gulf Coast. Brune ended up going six-plus innings and allowed three runs and three hits. He walked four and struck out nine as he improved to 5-2 on the season.
