Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith announced at a virtual employee meeting late Wednesday that all University-Parallel (academic) courses would be taught completely online through Friday, Sept. 4. Noting that Jones County and the other seven counties comprised in the two-year college’s district, Clarke, Covington, Greene, Jasper, Perry, Smith and Wayne, and surrounding areas are reporting high rates of the COVID-19 virus. Based on the newest information from the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs and the CDC, delaying the start of classes on campus will help keep people safe, Smith explained.
“We are taking extraordinary measures to protect everyone on campus, our students, faculty, staff and guests, from getting COVID-19,” Smith said. “I think it’s necessary to move all academic classes to the online format to help reduce the spread of the virus.”
Career and Technical Education program courses will be taught online with a small group, face-to-face component, beginning Monday. Every student will need to log into their courses on Canvas on Monday.
Currently, students entering campus will have to complete a health survey on the new, JC Health App before being screened in person at one of the 20 health stations around campus. A wrist band will confirm every person on campus has met the health/safety requirements and will be allowed further entrance on campus.
For more information, check out the Jones College website at www.jcjc.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.