Jones College has announced the 2020 fall semester honor roll scholars. Full-Time students with 15 hours or more and who maintain the following grade-point averages will make the honor roll: President’s List--4.0; Dean’s List--3.99-3.5: Faculty List--3.49-3.0.
Jones College
Fall 2020 Honor Roll
President’s List
Madrid, Spain: Andrea Adoracion Vlasceanu Puscalarga
Semmes, AL: Dallas Lee Trehern
Santa Rosa Beach, FL: Gabreil Fulton
Abita Springs, LA: Chantel Brooke Schurr.
Excelsior, MN: Jake Christopher Zaetta.
Clarke Enterprise: Sarah Renee Fury, Carleigh Leann Murray and Caleb Phillips.
Clarke Meridian: Kadyn Laine Townsend.
Clarke Quitman: Kayleigh Lauren Fagan and Ellisa Renee Patrick.
Clarke Stonewall: Shunda L. Grace.
Covington Collins: Joseph William Daley, William Morgan Fortenberry, Layton Hudson, Mar'ques Ontario McLaurin, Roy Lee McLaurin and Lyntavia B Owens.
Covington Mount Olive: Huyen Dang, Olivia Blakeley Hitt, Loren Colleen Jones and Saige Michael Troney.
Covington Seminary: Savannah Gail Anglin, Kimberly Baker, Lauren Ashlyn Bullock, Chelsey Marie Craft and Abbigail Davis.
Covington Sumrall: Ashton Taylor May.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Nellie Boone Arrington, Treston Deundre Gray, Jordan Michael Hetrick, Zachary Trent Simmons, Derranijah Da'yunna Smith and Ronnie James Watts.
Forrest Petal: Katelyn D Albarado, Shayna Lee Clark, Abbey Lynn Dodd, Ashley Kaitlyn Fairley, Kylee Mary Jacqueline Flores, Kyra Moneke Lampley, Rachelle Lauren Powe, Ethan Andrew Sapp, Alexis Nicole Setliff, Ryan Shane Weekley, Jonathan Gray Wilkinson and Rebecca Ann Yandell.
Forrest Purvis: Jordan Leigh Boss.
George Lucedale: Ollia Danielle Boykin and Mackenzie Rose Drinkard.
Greene Leakesville: Hannah Myree Dickerson and Lakyn M Edwards.
Greene Richton: Shara Lynn Beasley, Ethan Lane Brewer, Alston Thomas Freeman, Kourtney Evelyn McDonald, Madison Grace Shattles, Abigail Grace Smith and Cassidy Erin Smith.
Greene State Line: Leslie Alan Breeland.
Harrison Biloxi: Sierra Brooke McLeod.
Harrison Saucier: Azlyn Christine Dollar.
Hinds Clinton: Acacia Daelynn Rodriguez.
Jackson Ocean Springs: Kenneth Jermaine Mack.
Jackson Vancleave: Anna Claire Besse.
Jasper Bay Springs: Kaitlyn S Ellis, Anthony Bryce Gilbert, Rondaisha Winshay Henry, Brooklyn Denise Odom, Lydia Ruth Odom, Allison Renea Rowell and Jordan SinClair Scott.
Jasper Heidelberg: Mallory J Gilbert.
Jasper Laurel : Ashleigh Nicole Jenkins.
Jasper Louin: Cade E Blackwell, Paul Daniel Clark and Colby Kane Evans Pilgrim.
Jasper Pachuta: Makenzie Taylor Waites.
Jasper Rose Hill: Johnathan Jamal Richardson.
Jefferson Ellisville: John Tanner Robertson.
Jefferson Davis Carson: Riles Anthony Stuart.
Jefferson Davis Oak Vale: John Kade English.
Jefferson Davis Prentiss: Olivia Lois Boleware, John Ryan Lee and Jakera D Madison.
Jones Ellisville: Darcy Erin Beech, Erin Lee Biglane, Poppy Louise Binding, Amanda Leigh Boleware, Jackson Creed Broom, Kirsty Dawn Cameron, Delaney Marie Cooley, Ashton Cade Culpepper, James Aaron Dorman, Victoria Leigh Ellis, Sarah Denise Havard, Kaitlyn Brianna Kirksey, Lorran Daphne Morgan, Kevin Osorio, Slade Mattison Purvis, Laikyn Richelle Rizzo, Ezra Windham Sanders, Brittney Nicole Sanderson and Keely Brianna Skellion.
Jones Heidelberg: Autumn Broadhead and Hannah Elizabeth Mattison.
Jones Laurel: Olivia R Adkins, Alexander Lee Booth, Wesley Booth, Morgan Allyse Breland, Tracie Diane Crumbley, Braden Andrew Dennis, Kayla Elizabeth Ensign, Alyssa Claire Ezell, Nicholas K Frasier, Madison A Gieger, Shea Rozlyn Graham, Kaitlyn Alyse Hearn, Hannah Grace Holifield, Sara Beth Johnson, Haleigh Michelle Kerwath, Vivian Lam, Aisha Larik, Ariel Raysha Loper, Tanner William Manning, Colton Joseph Maslanka, Jordan Kade Matthews, Wilicia Kelly McClendon, Keimauri Rashaun McKenzie, Brittany Laquay Millsap, Samuel Thomas Mitchell, James Halcyon Morgan, Ahlandria N Norton, Lizbeth M Olivares, Luis M Olivares, Beverly Victoria Patterson, Jeffrey Mantrel Payton, Dajah Danai Portie, Thomas Daniel Powell, Cameron B Pruitt, Colenia Loteia Ross, Madison Saige Schneider, Danielle LaShae Schrimpshire, Terrance Ellis Shelby, Madison Lane Shoemake, Josarah A Slover, Michael Isaiah Smith, Ricky D Smith, Megan Allen Stewart, Alyssa Kathryn Stroud, Ashley Breann Sumrall, Chelsee Anne Ulmer, Bre Regina Waite, Michael Joshua Waite, Caleb Evan Walters, Jace Charles Welborn and Quadarius Wilson.
Jones Moselle: Baylee Bryn Boyette, Kailey Nicole Lawrence and Josie Michelle Walters.
Jones Ovett: Carter Brentley Hinton, Alex Jacob Lee and Kaylee Nicole Vanrossum.
Jones Soso: Maggie Byrd, Chelsey Rose Dry and Emma Reese Shows.
Lamar Hattiesburg: Rebekah Alicia Baugh, Alexis Mykala Cato, Gabriel Coleman Cooley, Cody Lane Davis, Elean Noe Fajardo, Michael Christopher Farmer, Valeria Michelle Green, Caden Jake Grover, Cody Alexander Haynes, Kaitlyn Grace Little, Jacob King Maddox, Taylor Leigh Ready, Jared Clayton Soberoski, Jordan Nadine Townsend and Brandon Levelle Yawn.
Lamar Purvis: Alyssa Leigh Ann Carr, Melissa Lauren Franzen, Haley D McCray, Cassi Lynn Smith, Cecil Slade Smith and Lauren Elise Williamson.
Lamar Sumrall: Stoney Edward Bryant.
Lauderdale Meridian: Zachary Kyle Flaskamp.
Lawrence Jayess: Sydney Ruth Pevey.
Lawrence Monticello: Anthony Jewel Buchanan and Rebecca Jamison Speights.
Lawrence Silver Creek: Scarlet Breann Russell.
Lincoln Brookhaven: Daniel Vincent Panzica and Katherine Lejeune Wallace.
Madison Madison: Zachary Aaron Diaz.
Marion Columbia: Abby Claire Morris, Caitlyn Abigail Smith and Patience Amanda Stringer.
Marion Kokomo: Ethan Wilson Robertson.
Newton Newton: Chloe Katherine Rigdon.
Oktibbeha Mississippi State: Abigayle Kayla Green.
Pearl River Picayune: James Matthew Walerius.
Perry Beaumont: Hayden Benjamin Fairley.
Perry Petal: Ally M Stansell.
Perry Richton: Caylen Mckenzie Burge, Luis Isaac Jimenez, Mason Chandler Malone, Madison Delaina McSwain, Hannah Faith Prentiss, Nash Dwayne Thompson, Carlton Demond Travis, Brittany Alexis Williford.
Pontotoc Pontotoc: Allyson Brooke Chism and Judith Yvonne Susann Mills.
Rankin Brandon: Wilson Matthew Burke and Jack Martin Owens.
Rankin Pearl: Anna Carol Crane and Lauren Nicole Pope.
Rankin Richland: Meagan Leigh Wynne.
Simpson Magee: Kirstyn Lingle Boykin and Eric M White.
Simpson Mendenhall: De Anna Jolisa McNair.
Simpson Mount Olive: Josie Faith Russell.
Smith Bay Springs: Kayla Lee Hutchins.
Smith Forest: Matthew Brewer Roberts.
Smith Magee: Aubrey James Price.
Smith Mize: Ashleigh Elizabeth Michelle Gunter, Lindsey Ponder Himmel, Daniel Christian Magee, Montanah Rayne Middleton, Hayley Leann Nowlin, William Avery Rice and Haley Tanyell Spencer.
Smith Mount Olive: Landon Luke Malley.
Smith Raleigh: Bree L Boykin, Garrett Miller Bradshaw, Haylee Suzanne Sims and Caitlyn Capitola Thompson.
Smith Taylorsville: Alyssa Dawn Adrion, Victoria Leigh Blackwell, Hannah Katherine Jacono, Collin Lee Nelson and Dustin Gene West.
Stone Wiggins: Emilee Smith Patton.
Tunica Tunica: Bryonna Jonet Willis.
Warren Vicksburg: Alston Lamar Harris and Greyson Heath Parman.
Washington Greenville: Matthew David Kimbriel.
Washington Leland: Skylar Mackenzie Gentry.
Wayne Buckatunna: Mya Ruth McLain.
Wayne Shubuta: Jamaria S Mayfield.
Wayne State Line: Kerrington Grace Kittrell.
Wayne Waynesboro: Ivana Christian Bishop, Rylee G Brabham, Amber LaShae Butler, Rebekah Hope Clark, Baylee Rachelle Cooper, Alex Jayrid Crocker, Michael T Greenhaw, Ladurus Marquiv Henry, Forest Bradley Jacobs, Joel Maurice Jordan and Jessica Lynn Long.
Jones College
Fall 2020 Honor Roll
Dean’s List
Bexley, OH: William Henry Brotherton.
Hixson, TN: Kirsten Mary Verble.
Loranger, LA: Blair Renee Valenti.
Luling, LA: Hunter John Leblanc.
Mandeville, LA: Geneva E Bergeron and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Houk.
Mobile, AL: Randal Jarret Johnston.
Newbern, TN: William Taylor Rushing.
Paducah, KY: Maxwell T Housman.
Slidell, LA: Preston James Ratliff.
Vinegar Bend, AL: Sabrina Lynn Turner.
Virginia Beach, VA: Jazmine Patrice Turner.
Adams Natchez: Kearius Levonta Griffin.
Amite Crosby: Zykerianta Brearshanea Rodgers.
Amite Liberty: Kentrel L Steptoe.
Attala Kosciusko: Kendrell L Gamble.
Clarke Enterprise: Madison Brooke Downs and Timothy Garrett Ivy.
Clarke Meridian: Jeremy Matthew Corley.
Clarke Pachuta: Tylan Kevon Howze.
Clarke Quitman: Logan Michael Griffin, Aldyn Brooke Minella and Dixie Grace Pinkerton.
Clarke Shubuta: Madison Colby Hoze.
Clarke Stonewall: Noah Blake Covington and Kamryn Alexis McGee.
Covington Collins: Tamara Danielle Carney, Kennitha Chardae Harris, Richard Lee Klug, Zachary Dalton Pope, Brian Hebert Cadiz Sasser and Courtney B Townsend.
Covington Mount Olive: Cherisse Nicole Blackwell and Mason Wayne Carrell.
Covington Seminary: Victoria Lynn Anthony, Michael Hunter Barrett, Samuel Jason Barrett, Stacey A Barrett, Karington Alexandra Boren, Sophia Isabella Gordon, Molly Elmore Graves and Natalia L Shelby.
Covington Sumrall: Shaylie Brianna Dye, Nicholas A Kingery, Cameron Gabrielle McLaurin and Madison Diann Warren.
DeSoto Hernando: Alexandra Grace Johnson.
DeSoto Southaven: Chase Dalton Honeycutt and Katherine Sterling James.
Forrest Brooklyn: Brandon Lyle Brown and Audree Elizabeth Trotter.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Kenya A Baker, Percy Lee Carpenter, Keona Sharee Crowell, Hannah Bethany Gagliano, Bennett Wells Gibson, Makeshia Chanel Leflore, Sarah Denise McFadden, Christian C Nickens, Angela Maria Picarella, Marnecia Deshae Richardson, Skyler Runnels, Mason Titus Simmons, Trinity R Williams and James David Williford.
Forrest Lumberton: Philip Walter Cain.
Forrest Petal: Christopher David Barnes, Roberta Danielle Barnes, Logan Michael Bryant, Natalya Hall Dekleva, Victor Alexander Heath, Kailin Marie Henry, William Chancellor Holton, William Tyler Howell, Catherine Elizabeth Hunter, Justin Colt James, Donald Cade Law, Samuel Alexander Marlowe, Karmen Myree McNatt, Hien T Nguyen, Madelyn Nicole Pace, Mary Margaret Parker, Hayden Lee Pendarvis, Jennalyn Nicole Purvis, Korrinn Alexyss Robinson, Cheslena Danielle Sanford, Robert Jarrett Stephens and Michael D Windham.
George Lucedale: Garrett Lee Charlton, Kenny Lamond Cortina, Allison Lauralee Gibson, Lauryn Elizabeth Jemison and Evie Marymarie Simpson.
Greene Leakesville: McKay Lee Sue Bray, Joshua Ryan Cook, Jordan Ashanti Evans, Da'rell Jerome Johnson and William G Keys.
Greene Lucedale: Stance Lamar McLeod.
Greene Neely: Kayleigh Fayeth Byrd and Emily Williams Smith.
Greene Richton: Robert Landon Brewer, Connor Drake Dunn, Dylan Reid Dunn, Ciera Darlene Lightsey and Kinley Michelle Thornton.
Greene State Line: Jakerria S Franks and Caleb J Kittrell.
Grenada Grenada: Salathiel D Hemphill.
Harrison Gulfport: Jacob Waites Hollingsworth and Jathan L Watson.
Harrison Pass Christian: Andrew Moffett.
Harrison Saucier: Emily G Callender and Justin David Sniff.
Harrison Gulfport: Morgan Renee McKinnon.
Hinds Clinton: Alana Reshea Jolly.
Hinds Jackson: Jeffrey Dawon Blackmon.
Hinds Terry: Carly Elizabeth Lewis.
Humphreys Lexington: Justin Dewayne Smith.
Jackson Gautier: Preston Scott Creel.
Jackson Ocean Springs: Christopher Donevan Duncan and Stephen Gage Harbour.
Jasper Bay Springs: James Patrick Hinton, Cali Le, Samuel Angelo Martone, Cassandra E Phillips, Makenzie Ann Sides, Jennifer Danielle Smith, Jesse Travis White and Daniel Hayden Windham.
Jasper Heidelberg: Jessica D Bond, Brady R Collins, Derrick Oneal Cooley, Tiffaney Leigh Gambrell, Kravian L Gillum, Bradley Allen Hobson, Audrease Tamar Jackson, Javeon De'shun Jones and Zane Austin Nichols.
Jasper Laurel: Brinley Catherine Bullock, Hanna Leigh Chancellor and Kaitlin Taylor West.
Jasper Louin: Brandon Oree Ainsworth, William Drew Hendry, Kezia Alexus Herring and Hunter Adam Sykes.
Jasper Paulding: Adrian Lajalen Cole.
Jasper Rose Hill: Jessica Leann Chatham.
Jasper Stringer: Michael Murphy Jenkins and Ashley Helen Parker.
Jefferson Davis Bassfield: Hunter Scott Courtney and Blake Timothy Manning.
Jefferson Davis Mt Olive: William Dalton Magee.
Jefferson Davis New Hebron: Lacala Dianne Renfrow.
Jefferson Davis Oak Vale: Timothy Michael Dyess.
Jefferson Davis Prentiss: Patricia Alexis Daughdrill and Janie Carol Parish.
Jones Ellisville: Itai Allen, Ethan Jerome Beasley, Maranda Broadway, Thomas Franklin Buckley, Lydia Katherine Dees, Jenneia Faith B DeCastro, Jackson Everett Delk, Kaneesha Daisha Flowers, Abbie Grace Glasscock, Roby Taylor Hebert, Halle Paige Holland, Daniel Todd Hopkins, Jasmine Grace Howard, Natasha Rachel Keen, Annamarie Elizabeth Kirkwood, Charles Barrett Knox, Adam Michael Lynch, Madelyn Rose Morgan, Ethan Cade Morris, Christy Naomi Parish, Sarah Amanda Phelps, Christian Lee Pruitt, Cydney Brooke Robertson, Griselda Ojeda Ruiz, Sarah I Runnels, Luther Andrew Thompson, Dallas Kellie Williamson and Charles Joseph Zickus.
Jones Heidelberg: Candice Lynn Ball.
Jones Laurel: Annie Bell Arrington, Marqualis S Bell, Brendon M Bennett, William Beau Blackledge, Alexis Laine Blakeney, Corey Austin Blue, Autym Laine Brashier, Dawson Cole Brooks, Justin Dallas Bumgardner, Sydney Cole Cooper, Brittney S Darbonne, Shayla Emily Davis, Allison Breann Dexter, Nathan Nguyen Do, Tyler D Ducksworth, Ginger Lushion Ekes, Cameron Evans, Kaneisha Dionne Fortenberry, Jordan Amil Fountain, Jacob Aaron Fulcher, Jessica M Gardner, Landra Alexus Gavin, Carolann Renea Hanington, Katherine Hawkins, Riley Makae Holifield, Marley K Hoover, Faith Carolina Houston, Ronald James Hughes, Hannah Grace Husband, Madison Kate Johnson, Rivers E Johnson, Kyia Jockeia Jones, Kennedy Hope Jordan, Kristen Sanaa Jordan, Madilyn Olivia Lapeyrouse, Jennifer L Lopez, Heather Shayne Lowe, Macy Kate Malone, Hunter Eugene Mason, Mason Garrett Maxey, Mary Alaina May, Shelby Nicole McMinn, Glenn Earl McNeil, Sarah A Norris, Kerri Lauren Page, Lauran Rajean Page, Abby Hope Parker, Lindsay Faith Parker, Daniela Dani Pimentel, Jana Lynn Pitts, Jasmine Iris Pitts, Patrick Jamison Prine, Levi Dominic Proctor, Raveon L Pruitt, Angela Rose Ramsey, Austin Allen Read, Wyatt Wilson Reid, Derek L. Richards, Alyssa Kaitlyn Scott, Lazarius Edward Shelby, Connor Lee Sullivan, Payton Christopher Sullivan, Jenna Kate Sumrall, Lorialice Elizabeth Thomas, Bryce Andrew Turner, Payton Ann Voge, Rachael L Wade, Lori Elizabeth Ward, Emily Leann Welch, Makenzie Jade Williams and Samuel Caleb Winpigler.
Jones Moselle: Carson Edward Davis, Magen Erica McDurmond, Lindsey Nicole Patterson and Michelle Puebla.
Jones Ovett: Laiken Danielle Burroughs.
Jones Richton: Austin Richard Dearmon and Kelsey Nicole Malone.
Jones Seminary: Russell Paul Gunnell and Carly Rae Rosser.
Jones Soso: Summer Audrey Brewer, Conner D Coleman, Peyton Scott Flynt, Jared A Knotts, Acenith Ann Mullins and Amanda Grace Spradley.
Jones Taylorsville: Kaylin Aushai Adams.
Lamar Hattiesburg: Patrick Garrett Bell, D'mtrice Chantrail Booth, James Reeves Bryant, Emma F Burge, Alice Caroline Bynum, William Andrew Davis, Griffin Howard Gatwood, Jennifer Ha, Evan Isaiah Lewis, Stevie Donell Mack, Isabella Christine Massenburg, Blake Alexander Ortego, Nathan Soren Pickering, Donavyn Montel Jordan Powell, William Thomas Purser, Michael David Ritter, John Philip Scott, Nikita Lashae Scott, Jordan Amaya Smith, Kealy Shai Smith, Benson Alexander Trussell, Madalyn Grace Turner, Chandler Nelson White, Tiffany Elizabeth White and Thomas Tanner Woolbright.
Lamar Lumberton: Eli Austin Barrett and Melissa Elizabeth Cabaniss.
Lamar Purvis: Jana Lynn Bounds, Angela Elizabeth Boyd, Madeline Rose Browning, Abram Joel Engle, Christopher Roger Hartfield, Tanner Blaine Hatten, Halle Blaire Hendrix, Jesse Lee Johnson, Tyler Owen Lowe, Jacob Steven Villarreal, Lydia Claire Ward and Hannah Clare West.
Lamar Sumrall: Cameron Mashelle Aultman, Caragan Ashley Childs, Justice Darren Hanberry, Mackenzie Nicole Mauldin, Tanner Jeffrey Morgan, Reagan Nicole Poole and Adam Shervon Rawls.
Lawrence Oakvale: Chloe Joann Riley.
Leake Carthage: Amonna Michelle Barfield.
Lee Saltillo: Mary Katherine Knight.
Leflore Itta Bena: Marshakie D'shurn Applewhite.
Lincoln Brookhaven: Chicago Loreanna Collins and Brady Everett Spring.
Lowndes Columbus: Jherquaveus Deionta Sanders.
Lowndes Crawford: Maycee Brooke Knight.
Madison Canton: Andre C Mack and Cy Katherine Robbins.
Madison Madison: Willpeyton Burwell, Zachary Lamar Causey, Meredith Grace Jones, Bailey Lleyton Miller, Ryan Wayne Armstrong Myers, Mollie G Potter and Isaiah Damon Wilson.
Marion Columbia: Hayden Glynn Graves.
Marion Foxworth: Amanda Marie Bozeman and Katelyn Marie McKenzie.
Marion Sumrall: Savannah Faith Greene.
Neshoba Philadelphia: Tyesha Lavondra Lil' Kendra Cole.
Newton Hickory: Kamryn Elizabeth Rodriguez.
Newton Newton: Angel Brittany Fortenberry.
Panola Sardis: Cheyenne Victoria Clark.
Perry Brooklyn: Lexie Gabrielle McDaniel and Jaden Victoria Rogers.
Perry Petal: Jaison Alexander Graham and Christopher Lane Ratliff.
Perry Richton: Samantha Dusty June Brown, Colby James Clark, Zoe Noel Clark, Erica Dianna Conway, Eugenia Rachelle Creel, Malachi Nathaniel Graham, Mary Elizabeth Kebodeaux, Joddie Earl Lewis, Gracie Ann Nicholas, Connor Joseph Sanderson and Isabelle Sinclair Smith.
Pike Magnolia: Chasity I Moses.
Rankin Brandon: Andrew R Craig, Rachel Greer Dearman, Taylor Mackenzie Glascoe, Andrew Varner Horton, Janai Mason and Mckinley Kate Weeks.
Rankin Florence: Breley Raie Boykin and Avery Mccall Burnette.
Rankin Flowood: John Mark Rose.
Rankin Lena: Connor Louis Shivers.
Rankin Pearl: Landrew Alexander Douglas and Troy Stephen Hilton.
Rankin Pelahatchie: Macey Alexandria Tullos.
Rankin Richland: Matalyn Hallam Miller.
Scott Morton: Joshua Waite Phillips.
Simpson Florence: Anna Grace Wilson.
Simpson Magee: Lamaudekiah D King, Martha Grace Maddox and Madison Grace Wicker.
Simpson Mendenhall: Kaitlyn Grace Martin and Kaylee Madison Taylor.
Simpson Pinola: Zachary Todd Cole.
Smith Magee: Jacie L Dickerson, Jacob Lee Dickerson and Mary Alison Garner.
Smith Mize: Vanessa Michele Emanuel, Zoe Grace Hays and Summer Nicole Hughes.
Smith Morton: Jewelian Gabreal Collins, Madeline Cait Price and Heather Danielle Puckett.
Smith Mount Olive: Dawson Ty Bush.
Smith Raleigh: Hannah Elizabeth Buffington, Morgan Michelle Fields, Henley Rae Garrett and Samantha Marie Yates.
Smith Taylorsville: Austin Lee Bray, Lane Anthony Clark, Taikya Janee Ducksworth, James Austin Stringer, Matthew Austin Upchurch and Jessica Brylee White.
Stone Lumberton: Tytan Alex Lee.
Stone Taylorsville: Quillie Quartez Gammage.
Walthall Jayess: Taylor Nicole McKenzie.
Walthall Tylertown: Samantha Diane Freeman and Lindsey Reed Stinson.
Warren Vicksburg: Madison Brooke Dixon, John Robert Jabour and Shanitra Jameca Lee.
Wayne Buckatunna: Madison Leanna Gass, Molly D Pitts, Wraz Edward Smith and Nyah Mekel Sumrall.
Wayne Heidelberg: Katie Jo Butler and Caleb Oneal Hinton.
Wayne Laurel: James N Schumann.
Wayne Richton: Jacob Gerald Stevison.
Wayne State Line: Zikeya Markayle Byrd and Jessica Brianna Crager.
Wayne Waynesboro: Sharityn Isabella Beasley, Rebekah Mackenzie Bradley, Kimberly L Breland, Hannah Courtney Brewer, Hannah Faith Burke, Hunter Brent Cauley, Jada D Clark, Gladys E Crist, Kassidy Kiandria Gray, Emily Brooke Henderson, Diamond Deandria Hill, Sydney Alexis James, Thomas Carson Kelley, Austin David Malone, Fredasia L Marshall, Stevonta Vaquan Mayfield, Joseph Quandarius McFarland, Dianna Lashaya Meardry, Kalandra D Nelson, Chancellor Ray Newsome, Josias Reyes Parra, Erik Joseph Sickinger, Alandria Laerial Smith, Samantha Alexandria White, Morgan Kasadi Williams and Kionna L Young.
Wilkinson Crosby: Forrest Sawyer Campbell.
Winston Lousiville: Tylan Glass.
Jones College
Fall 2020 Honor Roll
Faculty List
Guetersloh, Germany/Texas: Mia Victoria Hoddinghaus.
Birmingham, AL: Charles Claiborne Bounds Iiicha.
Daphne, AL: Lance Demetrius Kidd.
Grand Bay, AL: Jennifer Lander Bittner.
Leroy, AL: Virginia Rose Ramey.
Millry, AL: Joshua Raiford Brown and Britany K Mosley.
Mobile, AL: Daisha Janae Bradford, Lauren Rochelle Lindsey and Brooklyn Leigh Poole.
Saint Stephens, AL: Christian Hunter Branch.
Saraland, AL: Samuel Cole Dueitt.
Escambia McDavid, FL: Jonathan James Thomas.
Riverview, FL: Garret Michael Langrell.
East Saint Louis, IL: Jamarriante Nathaniel Burgess.
Alexandria, LA: Thomas Carl Walsh.
Bastrop, LA: Quaterius Daqueon Hawkins.
Duson, LA: Julian Paul Melancon.
Jonesboro, LA: Michael Benjamin Decou.
Mandeville, LA: Hannah Kate Bergeron.
Memphis, TN: Romal L Webb.
Adams Natchez: Jawarren J Browders, Adam Christopher Phillips, Yohan Michael Thompson and Diamond Janai Washington.
Amite Osyka: Brady Clint Wilson.
Bolivar Benoit: Anthony M Cockream.
Claiborne Lorman: Ty'ayshia Laurae Jeane Noble.
Clarke Enterprise: Macy Claire Culbreth and Tavis Blake Mosley.
Clarke Meridian: Hannah Elizabeth Lillis and Felisha D Wilkinson.
Clarke Quitman: Mayonda Cherlize Edwards, Hannah Lauren Manning, Gavin Christopher Mosley, Levi Holden Myrick and Erin Lee Perkins.
Clarke Shubuta: Shakeeb Jamal Anderson.
Clarke Stonewall: Rebecca G Carlson and Janna Paige Lewis.
Copiah Crystal Springs: Erin Marie Buckley and Jaqavius Marquez Yates.
Copiah Hazlehurst: Madeline Michele Miller.
Covington Collins: Bridget K Aycox, Jewel Paige Carney, Releshia Antae Chatman, Adara Paige Davis, Nicolas Raine Hall, Taylor Brooke Harmon, Conner Joseph Harrell, Orlandus Markel McLaurin, Ryan Bryce Ogletree, Haley Mckenzie Sanford, Asia Kshanna Starr, Kalissa Martrice Strickland, Rondarius Jalynn Strickland, Jason Tarell Thompson and Madison Larisa Weary.
Covington Mount Olive: Mason Alexander Anglin, Laylia Dalvinia Bridges, Dylan Jaqwuan Carter, Tony Jerome Garrett, Gracie Jacquline Ingram and Jasmine Lakera Posey.
Covington Seminary: Jackson Ellis Bryant, Hannah Iona Burnham, Morgan Rayne Butler, Alexandria McCall Coulter, Jarrett Anthony Darden, Brooke Sky Hudson, David Allen McCartney, Brooklyn Hope Miller, Nathan Cole Pitts, Emilie Grace Ward and Elijah Stewart Whitehead.
Covington Sumrall: Henry Terry Davis.
Covington Taylorsville: Kavez Deshon Keyes and Quameisha Britnyone Moffett.
DeSoto Southaven: Hunter O French.
Forrest Hattiesburg: Miruna Maria Avram, Laquisha B Barnes, Joseph Lane Blackwell, Kayvon Devon Cannon, Jared Claude Courtney, Homer Tomas Dennis, William Charles Felsher, Derrick Dwayne Funches, Vanderrick Tashon Jones, Anna Catherine Kofman, Rebekah Anne Lawless, Mary Catherine Lee, Alice Christine Legg, Kenji Tyquan Martin, Brittany Alexandria McGee, Kami Anne Moler, Ethan Avrey Mooney, Ashunte Nycole Nixon, Matikia M Pittman, Sean Gannon Priebe, Abigayle Kate Sawyer, Whitney Katherine Smith, Kendyl E Terrell and Aubrie Ann Wilkinson.
Forrest Petal: Katherine Elizabeth Andrade-Scott, Lauren Bailee Bounds, Jennifer Lashae Bryant, Elayna Carlene Cline, Analee Sinclaire Dumas, Jenna Rose Fisher, Julia Grace Hinto, Michael Desten Hooks, Nathaniel Clayton King, Daliyah Dorothy Kirby, Zach Mason Ladner, Sarah Emily McCann, Heather Lynn Monday, Cora Rae Patterson, Layton Thomas Pitts, Julianne Faith Rainey, Walter Colton Rainey, Ryan Alexander Russell, Andrew Thomas Suttle, Channing David Ward, Carley Faith White, Leah Kate Williamson, Javia Shanice Willis and Korbon Dallas Yawn.
George Lucedale: Brandi Chantel Cooley, Cameron Daquan Hartfield, Alexus Paige Hodges, Cecily Madison Holliman, Logan Spencer Howell, Derron Kinte Lawrence and Kassidy Lynne Mixon.
George McLain: Shaderia Cambre Fairley.
Greene Leakesville: Noah Breland Bradley, Rebekah Faith Brondum, Dariyel D Johnson, Jala Isabell McArn, Anna Grace Pierce, Gavin Kincaid Stowers, Gabrielle Rakel Taylor and Larue Earl Weaver.
Greene Lucedale: Ryan Dewey Clark, Jessica Mae Gibson and Jasmine Marie Rushing.
Greene McLain: Ivan Joel Hernandez and Robert Le'Kymble McLeod.
Greene Richton: Lyla Marie Jordan and Samuel Luke Mills.
Greene Stateline: Asonte Tyrone Baxter, Danyell Monique Lockhart, Harley Dalen McLain and Kayla Jelecia White.
Hancock Diamondhead: Quintin Malik Fowler.
Harrison Biloxi: Garrett Anthony Clendenning, Dylan Raymond Fontan and Kayla Ann Webb.
Harrison Gulfport:
