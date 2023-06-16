Five Jones College sophomores were selected as Tullos Scholars, which is the highest honor bestowed upon students. Faith Collins of Heidelberg, Sara Grace Morgan of Foxworth, Breanna Penton of Runnelstown, Christopher Ritz of Sumrall and Gracye Tower of Runnelstown were all selected. All five students were nominated by faculty members as they distinguished themselves and impressed selection committee members over the past two years.
Tower, a Perry Central High School graduate, majored in electrical engineering and was selected to be a member of the Bobcat Brigade, Charles Pickering Honors Institute and to serve as College Project Director for the Phi Theta Kappa international honor society Rho Sigma chapter.
Collins majored in Computer Science earning president’s list honors each semester at Jones College. She is a member of PTK, Sigma Kappa Delta Honor Society, Student Government Association, Student Engineering Society and FBLA.
Morgan, a West Marion High School graduate, plans to continue her education at William Carey University and become a physical therapist. At Jones College, Morgan was the vice president of fellowship for PTK and assisted with the College Project and Honors in Action Projects and she was a member of the Charles Pickering Honors institute.
Benton, the 2021 Perry Central salutatorian, earned a spot each semester on the president’s list honor roll, and she was a member of the Bobcat Brigade and the Charles Pickering Honors Institute.
Ritz majored in electrical engineering and served as president of the Jones College Student Engineering Society. He’s been on the president’s list honor roll and is a member of PTK and the Charles Pickering Honors Institute.
Requirements for the Tullos Scholarship include being a full-time sophomore, submitting a résumé with two-faculty recommendation letters, having outstanding academic achievements, being engaged in college activities, leadership positions and participating in community service. Each student received medallions and $1,000 scholarships in recognition of being named after the scholarship donors Gene and Nada Tullos.
Gene Tullos came to Jones in 1960 on a basketball scholarship which he said, gave him a jumpstart and a great foundation to begin Law School. Endowing scholarships, like the Tullos Scholarship Program, was his way of returning the “favor” to the college that provided an excellent foundation for a successful career as an attorney in Smith County.
“As he made the single, largest donation ever at Jones, Gene Tullos said he wanted to recognize outstanding students from various majors who are shining stars, to honor them and encourage them to feel special,” said Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith. “When Gene established this Scholarship, he explained, because of the encouragement he received at Jones he felt like he could make it and be successful. In fact, Gene was a successful attorney for 50 years, only missing three days of work related to his cancer treatment before he passed away in 2016.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.