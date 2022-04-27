PEARL – Former Jones College football player Kevin Jackson was inducted into the Mississippi Community and Junior College Sports Hall of Fame Tuesday evening at the Muse Center on the Rankin County campus of Hinds Community College.
Jackson is the 19th Bobcat to be enshrined into the prestigious group.
Jackson played linebacker under Hall of Fame coach Parker Dykes in 1993-94. He was an All-MACJC performer as a freshman and, as a sophomore, was selected All-MACJC, All-Region 23 and All-American.
Jackson played at Alabama in 1995-96 and was selected first-team All-SEC and All-American as a safety during his junior year. As a senior, he was first-team All-American and All-SEC, a Walter Camp All-American, Birmingham News All-SEC and UPI Coaches All-American.
He played in the Senior Bowl and was a member of the 1990s All-Decade Team at Alabama.
Jackson played in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and in the Arena Football League with the Tampa Bay Storm and Buffalo Destroyers. Jackson currently resides in Dothan, Ala.
Along with Jackson, 14 others were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Tuesday, including former Jones men’s basketball coach Marc Dukes (representing Northwest) and current Chicago White Sox starting shortstop Tim Anderson (representing East Central).
The Class of 2022 includes Marcus Metcalf (Coahoma, basketball), Keith Case (Copiah-Lincoln, baseball), Tim Anderson (East Central, baseball), Max Howell Johnson (East Mississippi, basketball), Terri Shores Black (Hinds, basketball, tennis, softball), Joe Lynn Gant (Holmes, football, track and field), Gerald Goodman (Itawamba, football), Kevin Jackson (Jones, football), Damani Ralph (Meridian, soccer), Willie Henry Dickson (Mississippi Delta, football), Steve Campbell (Mississippi Gulf Coast, football), Dontae Jones (Northeast, basketball), Marc Dukes (Northwest, basketball), LaRue Salters (Pearl River, basketball), Mac Anders (Southwest, football).
