Brad Crowe
When the 2020 NFL Draft officially began Thursday night, it seemed as if all of America was watching with excitement. Not only was it one of the first live sports-related events to be seen in months, it also happened to feature one of the most anticipated classes of prospects to enter the league in recent memory.
Of all the incredible storylines that captivated football fans around the nation that evening, none resonated more than that of Javon Kinlaw, a former Jones College Bobcat who overcame homelessness and poverty to achieve his wildest dreams and provide for his family.
Kinlaw was selected by the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers with the 14th pick of the first round, with whom he is expected to sign a rookie contract worth more than $12 million per year. His newfound success becomes even more special when considering how his journey began — as a child being raised in poverty near Washington, D.C., without a permanent place to live.
"I know I'm gonna get some type of money," Kinlaw told ESPN reporters just days before the draft. "The way I'm wired, I've been down, like down bad. Bad like where no one should be. (I) lived in basements. No matter what the money is, I'm going to be grateful. I can get me somewhere to live. Regardless of where I'm gonna be, I'm gonna find me somewhere to live, so I don't care what amount it is."
Leesa James, Kinlaw’s mother, moved to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago in 1995. She pursued job opportunities in construction but struggled to find steady work. She moved with her sons to a D.C. suburb, Hyattsville, Md., in 2008 for a business opportunity that seemed promising but ultimately fell through.
Low on finances, James was forced to seek the help of friends and neighbors to find temporary housing. At times, this meant staying with her children in places with no electricity or running water.
"We had a gas stove," Kinlaw said. "We would light the stove with a little match or something, get a tall pot, boil the water, mix it with some cold water, put it in a bucket, take it upstairs and take a shower like that."
When Kinlaw was in the ninth grade, his mother made the decision to send him to live with his father in Goose Creek, S.C. Though she hated the idea of being apart from her son, she believed he would find better opportunities there, far away from the crime and poverty that plagued her neighborhood in D.C.
Even then, however, Kinlaw found himself searching for places to stay to get away from his father, who struggled with alcohol abuse. This was ultimately how he found the game of football, which would become his ultimate escape from an unfortunate reality.
Nobody welcomed him with more open arms than Chuck Reedy, his high school football coach at Goose Creek High. Kinlaw was already becoming quite the athletic specimen, standing over 6 feet tall and weighing 270 pounds as a young teenager.
For Reedy, his new player’s potential was clearly high from the very beginning. For Kinlaw, however, that potential was not fully realized until a couple years later when he found himself in Ellisville as a student at Jones College.
“He had it in his mind and it really didn’t change until he went to (Jones College), that he was going to be very happy working construction or driving a truck,” said Reedy.
“He never grasped that the stuff we were trying to get him to do, we were laying out a foundation to go play college ball, to play in the NFL. We wanted him to
have things way better than he realized.”
Kinlaw’s unique combination of size and athleticism garnered the attention of many elite college football programs such as Alabama, Clemson and South Carolina. Unfortunately, his grades created a barrier between himself and Division I scholarship opportunities.
The coaches at South Carolina convinced him to enroll in a GED program at Jones College, assuring him that he would be offered a spot on their team if he committed to improving his academics.
Considering his circumstances at home, Kinlaw says this did not take a whole lot of convincing.
"(They) really didn't have to talk me into it,” Kinlaw said. “I was homeless at the time. When Coach said 'Mississippi,' I really didn't know what I was doing or where I was going. But free food? Free bed? Why not?"
Upon joining his new team in Ellisville, Kinlaw was forced to come face to face with his off-the-field issues and choose whether or not he was willing to do all of the small things necessary to succeed as an elite football player.
“In the beginning, I really questioned if he could make it,” said the Bobcats’ head coach Steve Buckley. “We had a lot of hard conversations. At the beginning, Javon did not like school (and) didn’t want to go to class.”
But Kinlaw developed a close friendship with the team’s academic director Carla Collins, who helped him see his potential and steer him in the right direction.
“Sometimes she had to be like a coach and show tough love,” Buckley said. “Her and Javon bucked heads many a day, but once he reached the plateau of trust, the game changed.”
And when the game changed, Kinlaw became an unstoppable force. In 2016 he was selected as a second-team NJCAA All-America, recording 26 tackles, 4 1/2 sacks and four tackles for loss.
After seeing vast improvement, South Carolina kept its promise and welcomed Kinlaw onto the team. At this point, he had grown to be 6-foot-6 and nearly 325 pounds.
Kinlaw’s dominance continued at the highest level of college football, being selected as a first-team All-American with first-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2019.
Entering this week’s draft, many NFL teams were eager for a shot to add Kinlaw to their rosters. All-Pro linebacker Von Miller even took to the Internet to voice his displeasure after he was selected by the 49ers, saying he had hoped that Kinlaw would end up playing by his side for the Denver Broncos.
But even today, as he prepares to begin his promising NFL career, Kinlaw says he will never forget where he came from, where he has been or the people who helped him find his way.
Of his time in Ellisville, Kinlaw told reporters, “It made me a better person (and) a better player.”
“Javon is a cat who is never going to forget where he’s been,” said Buckley. “Whether it was in Washington, D.C., Charleston (or) Ellisville, he’s never going to forget the people that helped influence his life, and I believe that.”
