ELLISVILLE – The Foundation for the Mid South’s $46,000 grant has helped Jones College’s commercial truck driving program go into “overdrive.” One of the goals of the Foundation for the Mid South grant is to help fill the demand for more truck drivers.
“According to the Foundation for the Mid South, more than 11,000 truck driver jobs are available in Mississippi. Their intent is to bridge the gap between our programs and the areas of need in the state,” said Jones College’s Grant Coordinator, Dr. Mike Cole.
The majority of the grant has been used to help the Jones commercial truck driving program in various ways said Jones commercial truck driving instructor, Billy Miller.
“This grant has provided much needed maintenance for our aging fleet of trucks, four trailers and a dump truck. Tires alone cost several thousand dollars and we’ve purchased other equipment for the five commercial trucks used to train the regions’ future truckers.”
Jones will also be offering commercial truck driving in all four of the college’s county centers located in Bay Springs, Leakesville, Stonewall and Waynesboro, as well as the main campus in Ellisville. Additionally, some of the grant money will be used to support students and other skills-pathway options for students at Jones.
