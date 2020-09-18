Four Jones College graduates are currently participating in the undergraduate portion of the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program. The four students eligible to receive $30,000 per year in scholarships are May graduates Layne Boykin of Waynesboro, Jada and Jazmin King of Bay Springs, and 2018 Jones graduate Tyus Wilson of Bay Springs.
“It is no surprise at all that these outstanding Jones students were selected for the MS Rural Physicians Scholarship Program. I am downright elated that we will have them as professional health care providers because they will represent the best of what the Jones College student body and the state of Mississippi have to offer in service to our community,” said Eric Shows, JC Science Division chairman.
Created in 2007, MRPSP identifies college sophomores and juniors who demonstrate the necessary commitment and academic achievement to become competent, well-trained rural primary care physicians in the state. The program offers undergraduate academic enrichment and a clinical experience in a rural setting. Upon completion of all medical school admissions requirements, these students can use the scholarship at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine or William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Jazmin King said she is excited to start her medical journey at the University of Mississippi and then begin working in rural Mississippi. Pursuing a specialty in pediatrics or obstetrics/gynecology, King said she wants to give back to the community by offering free health fairs to help students learn how to take care of themselves.
“I want to be part of the solution in fixing the healthcare issues we have in Mississippi. What better way to help fix the problems than by actually becoming a doctor and working in those underserved areas?” she said.
The three recent Jones graduates have all been involved in multiple organizations and events serving their communities, while also maintaining excellent academic records, Shows said.
“This scholarship selection is truly an extension and recognition of their initiative and work ethic,” he said.
MRPSP officials commend the consistent legislative support of the scholarship program, which provides 61 medical students a total of $1.83 million to support the education of MRPSP students this fall. In addition to the legislative support, three privately funded scholarships are also awarded from the Madison Charitable Foundation, the Selby and Richard McRae Foundation and the Medical Assurance Company of Mississippi. Additional benefits include personalized mentoring from practicing rural physicians and academic support.
Upon completion of medical school, MRPSP scholars must enter a residency program in one of five primary care specialties: family medicine, general internal medicine, pediatrics, medicine-pediatrics, or obstetrics/gynecology. The MRPSP Scholar must provide four years of service in a clinic-based practice in an approved Mississippi community of 15,000 or fewer population located more than 20 miles from a medically served area.
For information, contact MRPSP Associate Director Steven Carter at 601-815-9022, jscarter@umc.edu or visit mrpsp.umc.edu.
