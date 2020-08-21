Fourteen Jones College students completed the EMT/Paramedic program and celebrated their achievement with a pinning ceremony. Each student successfully completing the program will receive an associate degree or technical certificate from the college and be eligible to take the National Registry’s Exam as an EMT-Paramedic.
The Jones College training program is sanctioned by the Mississippi State Board of Health, Division of EMS, the State Department of Education and Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the EMS professions. The Jones College course meets or exceeds the standards established by the National Highway Safety Administration/U.S. Department of Transportation.
For more information, visit www.jcjc.edu/programs/emt/index.php or the Facebook Page www.facebook.com/jcjc.emt/
