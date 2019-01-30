Fans of ‘Home Town’ now have vacation home in The City Beautiful
•
Patrick and Peggy Guay live in La Prairie, one of the oldest towns in Quebec. And now they have their dream vacation home in Laurel.
The 1940s cottage on Old Bay Springs Road was featured on Episode 3 of Season 3 of Home Town. Community Bank hosted an open house there on Tuesday to show off the work that Ben and Erin Napier and their crew did to keep the old charm and bring in modern touches.
“Our favorite part of the new house is the kitchen and dining room area,” Patrick Guay said by email. “The fact that they opened up the wall, fixed the door openings and built such a great kitchen is awesome. It feels classic as well as being fully functional. Having used it to cook, bake and have guests over, it’s great for any and all size meals and groups.”
When asked why they chose The City Beautiful as the location of their new home, Guay, an engineer in the HVAC industry, explained that he had visited New Orleans on business and instantly fell in love with the atmosphere of the South. Florida was their first choice of location for a vacation/retirement home, but something didn’t feel right about the fit.
“We are both huge fans of the show,” he said of “Home Town.” “Laurel gave us a place with enough attraction to be fun and inviting, as well as having the Southern charm we were looking for. It has a great history, if you take the time to read up on it.
“Everyone was so nice to us and we felt instantly part of the community. We want a place where our kids will have fun during their vacations and make friends as well and I know Laurel was the right place for that.”
Community Bank of Laurel financed the Guay residence, and hosted the open house. Bo Bounds, an executive with the bank, greeted guests at the front door of the Guays’ new-old home.
The cost of the house and renovation was estimated at $140,000, but it went a few thousand dollars over budget due to unforeseen problems.
The empty 1,300-square-foot house on a large lot was on the market for $51,000. The house, which was last the residence of Peggy Keys, now belongs to another Peggy. It was shown to another couple last season but wasn’t chosen. It was listed for $65,000 then. What was once considered an eyesore is now eye candy for neighbors and passersby.
Community Bank is continuing to help make “creative loans” for people who purchase the fixer-uppers to add value to the houses and the community, bank officials have said at past open houses.
