JC has special graduation ceremony for Laurel scholar
•
When Wilicia McClendon’s parents Wilbur and Alicia learned about the changes to Jones College’s commencement ceremony, they were disappointed their daughter would miss graduation once again. The ceremony was last Saturday night — two weeks later than usual — and outdoors for the first time. Wilicia missed her 2020 graduation because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the college to cancel the commencement ceremony. This year, Wilicia could not attend because of her disabilities and the family would be out of the country.
“We learned when Wilicia was 1 year old, she was profoundly deaf. She now has cochlear implants that help her hear some, but she reads lips very well,” her mother said. “When she was 10 years old, we discovered she also had problems with her eyesight. She has night blindness and peripheral vision problems because of a condition called ‘RP’ or Retinitis pigmentosa. There was no way we could attend an outdoor evening ceremony because she is completely blind at night.”
The McClendons relocated to Laurel from New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. The Laurel School District’s support of Wilicia turned out to be a blessing and the reason why the family stayed. Wilicia graduated from Laurel High School in 2018. Meanwhile, her father earned an associate of arts degree in criminal justice from Jones College in 2013, and her brother Joshua attended Jones College in 2015 and ’16, before transferring to Southern Miss. Wilicia was excited to follow in their path.
“Wilicia has made the President’s List Honor Roll at Jones just about every semester,” her mother said. “When the college switched to online classes because of the pandemic, Wilicia adapted. She pushes herself to be independent and to not let her disabilities define her.”
Upon hearing about Wilicia and her story, Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith organized a special graduation ceremony on Tuesday to honor the “girl with grit.”
“She’s very persistent in her studies and she is very passionate about helping children. Wilicia has more grit in her pinky than most people do collectively in their lives and that’s a testament of her will and focus, and her drive to succeed,” Smith said to an auditorium of administrators, staff and faculty who came back to campus on their off week.
Wilicia received diplomas for the Associate in Applied Science degree in early childhood education technology she earned in 2020, and the Associate of Arts degree she completed this year during a special graduation ceremony at Jones College.
“I am so thankful to everyone who did this for me. It feels so good to graduate,” Wilicia said. “I am famous now!” she added with a chuckle.
Her parents said they were so grateful to Dr. Smith and everyone at Jones.
“For Jones College and Dr. Smith to do this is overwhelming. Jones really does live out its motto, ‘Inspiring Greatness.’ To see how far Jones was willing to go to make sure students like my daughter are successful has been amazing,” Wilbur McClendon said.
Wilicia’s dream includes continuing her education at USM and to open a daycare to help children with hearing and sight impairments like her.
