For the third time this year, Jones College’s Tyler Harris has been selected MACCC Goalkeeper of the Week.
Harris, a sophomore from Brandon, had a 2-0 week for the second-ranked Bobcats.
In a 4-0 win over Holmes, he played 90 minutes and had six saves. In a 5-0 win over East Central, he played 65 minutes and had two saves. He had eight saves and did not allow a goal during the week.
The Bobcats (8-0) travel to meet Itawamba on Friday. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. in Fulton.
