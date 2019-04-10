Jones College’s Keyara Jones of Heidelberg was selected an NJCAA Division I Honorable Mention All-American.
Jones, a 5-foot-6 redshirt freshman, led the Lady Bobcats to their third consecutive trip to the NJCAA Division I Tournament, Region 23 championship and MACJC title.
She led the Lady Bobcats in scoring, averaging 15.7 points per game. She led the team in made 3-pointers with 178 and in 3-point percentage at 38.8 percent. She shot 78 percent from the free throw line, averaged 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 assists per game.
Jones, who transferred to Jones College from Arkansas-Little Rock, helped the Lady Bobcats to a 28-3 record.
To view the complete list, go to www.njcaa.org.
On the men’s side, JC’s Galen Alexander (Breaux Bridge, La.) was chosen an NJCAA Division I Honorable Mention All-American.
Alexander, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, led the Bobcats in scoring at 17.2 points per game and rebounding at 8.4 boards per game. He shot 53 percent from the field, 35 percent from 3-point range and 70 percent from the free throw line. He also averaged 1.7 assists per game.
Alexander, who has committed to Georgetown University, helped Jones to a 21-7 record and an MACJC South Division co-championship. He transferred to Jones from LSU.
Tennis Bobcats end regular season with wins
Jones College concluded regular-season play with victories Friday afternoon.
The No. 18 Lady Bobcats beat Itawamba, 7-2. Jones ends the regular season at 18-1.
The No. 24 Jones men defeated the Indians, 5-4. The Bobcats finish regular-season play at 15-5.
Jones will now participate in the MACJC/Region 23 Tournament, which started Wednesday, in Tupelo.
