The more than 120 students from Jones College’s High School Equivalency program were challenged to keep going past this “moment” in their lives and pursue excellence in everything.
That was the message of graduation keynote speaker and Mississippi Community College Board Professional Development Specialist Brandi Ratliff, who dropped out of high school in Grenada at the age of 17 and earned her HSE diploma in hopes of finding better opportunities to position her for success.
“I felt a strong calling towards education. I wanted other people to have the opportunities that I didn’t know that I had,” said Ratliff, who is currently earning her doctorate degree. “You have unlimited opportunities in front of you no matter what happens, no matter what path you take when you leave here. I hope you know this is only a ‘moment’ right now. The moment continues in everything you do hereafter, and in every life you impact hereafter. Sitting here today, you have already proven it can be done … My encouragement for you today is that I hope you’ll keep going and I want to say, ‘I’m so proud of you!’”
Graduate Jeffry Nichols, 49, of Quitman could relate to Ratliff’s desire to find more and better opportunities. He decided in February, after recovering from a year-long battle with cancer, to get his High School Equivalency when his 19-year-old daughter Kathryn decided to get hers. She was homeschooled and a little nervous about attending classes alone, yet she dreamed of becoming an author. With a little encouragement from his wife Cindy, the two came to classes at the Clarke County Center in Stonewall. Soon after, a friendly competition ensued as they learned their scores were similar.
“I actually stayed with something and achieved the goal of getting the HSE and I did much better than I expected to,” he said. “It’s kind of a competition — not heated but a friendly competition to see if I could score well. Once we took the first test, we were pretty close so I thought if I put a little more effort into it, I could get closer to her score. Then, she did better. Kathryn finished with one point better, a 91. She inspired me and I helped with her nerves being in a classroom.”
The father and daughter decided to walk across the stage at the HSE commencement ceremony and celebrate their accomplishments together, with family.
“I was really happy to get to share that moment together, walk together and receive our diplomas on the same day,” Kathryn Nichols said.
Both also earned academic scholarships, with her earning an Academic Distinction Scholarship and him earning an Academic Achievement Scholarship. The two also have plans to return to Jones College in the fall.
“I knew the academic side wasn’t really for me, the technical side is what I’m hoping to do, like the electrical program, residential construction or electro-mechanical technology all interest me,” Jeffry Nichols said. “I have done some residential carpentry, so I’m also interested in the HVAC program and doing a little welding.”
Supervisors from each of the eight counties in Jones College’s district awarded an academic scholarship to each county’s highest High School Equivalency test scorer who will be attending Jones College in the fall. The full tuition scholarship for two semesters was awarded to Covington County’s Kaleb Harrell, Clarke County’s Ember Mixon, Greene County’s Eliza Holder, Smith County’s Sandra Page and Wayne County’s Tyler Freeman. Perry County’s Kylie Atwood and Jones County’s Carmen Pearson also earned the Rising Excellence Scholarship, while Jasper County’s Alex Davis earned the Academic Achievement Scholarship. Additionally, Mixon was awarded the HSE Overall High Scorer Scholarship of an additional $500 presented by the Jones College Foundation Director of External Funding Sabrina Young.
“Coming to Jones was a simple choice because I earned so many scholarships and it is a great place for an education,” Mixon said. “I love all the teachers. They make it enjoyable to learn and be inspired. I was homeschooled and my older sibling, Tabitha Lee Mixon also earned her HSE diploma and came to Jones so I figured if she could do it, so can I!”
Mixon also earned a Presidential Excellence Scholarship with her high ACT score, which translates to $13,000 over four semesters at Jones College for her to earn a nursing degree. Wendy Evans, director of Integrated Pathways at Jones College, told the large audience at the commencement ceremony that this group of graduates has earned more than $100,000 in scholarships. An additional eight students earned ACT scholarships after the ceremony. Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith said he was proud and concluded the evening with a few rousing words of encouragement for the new graduates.
“Look around the hallways at these championship banners in the Bobcat Gym,” he said. “We have so many, we had to store them. There’s a word on there that tells you what you are, and I don’t want you to forget it. That word is ‘Champion.’ Don’t forget it. You are a champion today. It is awesome to share this experience with you today. I leave you with the words of Tina Turner — you are simply the best! You are the best!”
For a full list of the Jones College High School Equivalency Graduates 2023, click here: Jones HES 2023 Grads.
