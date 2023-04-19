Nearly 650 of the more than 700 students eligible to graduate are participating in the 95th annual commencement ceremony at Jones College. Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann will give the keynote address at the ceremony, set for May 5 at 7:30 p.m. on the north lawn of Jones Hall. The event will be moved to the A.B. Howard/Bobcat Gymnasium if there is bad weather.
This ceremony will also mark the first class of the new Middle College Program at Laurel High School, with seven LHS students earning both their high school diploma and an associate’s degree from Jones College. Students Micah Evyn Johnson Hill, Zipporah Kenzie Husband, Gabrielle E. Peters, Leslie Santiago, Milan Shanks, Alayna Kathleen Smith, Aubreney Alexis Stenson and Amiah White finished their high school requirements simultaneously while attending college courses to complete a two-year degree.
Seating will be first-come, first-serve with a large crowd expected. Graduates will receive either an associate in arts degree, associate in applied science degree, a technical certificate or a career certificate. To watch the ceremony live, visit http://www.jcjc.edu.
For questions specifically regarding the 2023 graduation ceremony, contact Kacie Birdsong at 601-477-4137.
Hosemann is serving as Mississippi’s 33rd lieutenant governor after previously serving as secretary of state from 2008-20. He was first elected lieutenant governor in November 2019.
Raised in Warren County, Hosemann comes to the position with substantial experience in the private sector as a businessman. He is a former partner of Phelps Dunbar, LLP. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame, a law degree from the University of Mississippi and a Master of Laws in Taxation from New York University. Prior to attending law school, Hosemann served his country in the United States Army Reserve.
In his spare time, Hosemann is an avid hunter and runner, completing both the New York City Marathon and the Boston Marathon. He is also a member of the National Rifle Association and a past recipient of the NRA’s Kirk Fordice Freedom Award, and he is a member of the Delta Wildlife Foundation and Ducks Unlimited.
He and Lynn, his wife of 52 years, are members of St. Richard Catholic Church. They have three children — Kristen, Chad and Mark — and eight grandchildren — Grace, Nora Lynn, Carson, Charlie, Manse, Charlotte, Howard Delbert and Robert.
