Continuing an 18-year tradition, Jones College’s Jazz Band along with vocal ensembles JC Voices and The Bridge, will present “Java and Jazz” on Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m. on the M.P. Bush Fine Arts Auditorium stage. The Java and Jazz concert will feature a variety of great music and is free and open to the public. A variety of coffee, soft drinks and baked goods will be available during the concert.
Java and Jazz is a concert blend of instrumental and vocal jazz ensembles including the Jazz Band under the direction of Dr. Ben Burge, with vocal ensembles JC Voices and The Bridge under the direction of Dr. Susan Smith and accompanist Dr. David Goldblatt. Dr. Smith is assisted by Jennifer Bruton for JC Voices and Greg Wascoe assists with The Bridge.
The Jazz Band will perform jazz standards such as the Latin Jazz Chart, “Guantanamera,” and standards such as, “Birdland,” “Take Five,” and “At Last,” featuring vocal soloist Reagan Dukes of Laurel. The band will also play some funk and rock charts, including “Down to the Night Club,” made famous by Tower of Power, and “Vehicle,” by the Ides of March.
“I am very proud of my students. They have really worked hard on this music and we are all looking forward to our concert. I’m confident the audience will enjoy the blend of jazz, pop and rock music,” said Dr. Burge.
Vocal jazz ensembles JC Voices and the primarily a cappella ensemble The Bridge will share the spotlight with the Jazz Band. These young vocalists will take you on a journey of folk, jazz, contemporary pop, blues, and Broadway tunes with selections, such as Cole Porter’s “Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye,” Irving Berlin’s “Puttin’ On the Ritz” and Duke Ellington’s “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing),” to the Blues of Leadbelly’s “Bring Me a Little Water Silvy,” and the historically revered “Four Brothers.”
