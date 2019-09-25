Homecoming on the campus of Jones College in Ellisville is set for Saturday, Oct. 5, with the theme “Bobcat Revolution.” Earlier this month, JC students elected its 2019 homecoming court with the following women representing them during Homecoming festivities.
Queen Jazmin King of Bay Springs is majoring in biology with a pre-med emphasis, with aspirations of becoming an endocrinologist. The Jones College sophomore is a member of the Bobcat Brigade, a student recruiting organization, Phi Theta Kappa international honor society, the English Honor Society, the Presidential Task Force, the Charles Pickering Honors Institute and the Student Government Association, where she serves as secretary. The Bay Springs High School graduate participated in basketball and track, where she was a four-time state qualifier in discus and shot-put. King also cheered for the Bay Springs Bulldogs and earned All-American Cheerleader honors all four years, as well as cheer captain her senior year in high school. King plans to attend Mississippi State and major in English with a minor in Spanish before going to medical school. She is the daughter of Mike and Carressia King.
Escorting King will be W.C. Washington of State Line. The accounting and business administration major is a member of the business organization, Phi Beta Lambda and he participates in intramural sports and he has been a member of the Engineering Club. The Wayne County graduate intends to further his education at the University of Southern Mississippi. Washington’s parents are W.C. and Tammie Washington.
Other participants will be:
• Abby McNeil of Bay Springs, daughter of Chris and Stacey McNeil, is student body maid. She will be escorted by her younger brother Tate McNeil of Stringer.
• Ashley Allen of Puckett, daughter of Annette and Billy Allen, is sophomore maid. She will be escorted by Otoniel Duran of The Dominican Republic, the son of Antonio Duran and Rosalba Hernandez.
• Hallie Meadows of Piave, the daughter of Chris and Micah Meadows, is sophomore maid. She will be escorted by Brent Dearman of Leakesville, the son of Bryan and Kim Dearman.
• Caidyn Crowder of Ellisville is freshman maid. She will be escorted by Peyton Griffin of Ellisville, the son of Brad and Keri Griffin.
• Dariyel Johnson of Leakesville, the daughter of Darryl and Latrina Johnson, is freshman maid. She will be escorted by her twin brother Da’Rell Johnson.
The homecoming court will also have flower girl Greenly Massey Flowers, the daughter of Austin and Tessa Flowers of Ellisville. The 5-year-old is in pre-kindergarten at Jones College’s Early Learning Center.
Beau Brewer, the 2019 homecoming court crown bearer is a first-grader at Pecan Park Elementary School in Ocean Springs. The 6-year-old is the son of Callie and Ron Brewer.
For details about Homecoming events and activities visit www.jcjc.edu.
