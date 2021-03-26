JC concert choir

The Jones College Concert Choir is excited to return to the concert stage presenting a choral performance at Salem Heights Baptist Church in Laurel, at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18. It has been more than a year since the choir’s last concert performance, which was at First Baptist Church of Sharon. Although rehearsals and logistics have been challenging for the group to perform over the last year, Choral Director Dr. Joel Dunlap said he is more than ready to let the public hear the talented 60-member group.

 “We have missed performing for our community and are thrilled to be offering this concert after such a difficult year,” Dunlap said. “This recital will be an especially significant experience as we share the music of the triumphant Easter season.”

 The public is invited to hear the concert, featuring Easter selections such as “Hail the Day that Sees Him Rise,” a spirit-filled gospel “Let Everything Hath Breath” and the choir’s signature selection “Ascription of Praise.” 

Additionally, the performance will feature a small women’s ensemble singing a variety of choral works. Assisting the choir is rehearsal assistant Alexandra Arnold and Dr. Victoria Johnson is the choir piano accompanist. 

For more information about the Jones Concert Choir and chorale department, contact Dunlap for audition and scholarship information at 601-477-4803 or by email at joneschoir@jcjc.edu.

JC Concert Choir

Ashle Allee, Purvis

Victoria Ball, Laurel

Cameron Beech, Laurel

Darcy Beech, Laurel

Alexis Blakeney, Laurel

Vincent Brown Jr., Hattiesburg

Hannah Byrd, Laurel

ZiKeya Byrd, Fruitdale, Ala.

Coriana Carmichael, Laurel

Kyra Clark, Hattiesburg

Chicago Collins, Brookhaven

Abby Dailey, Waynesboro

Michael DeCou, Jonesboro, La.

Jackson Edwards, Decatur

Alisa Evans, Ellisville

Haley Gable, Laurel

Jaquelyn Gaines, Laurel

Adisyn Gainey, Waynesboro

Alyssa Garick, Laurel

Cameron Glenn, Ellisville

Abigayle Green, Starkville

Savannah Greene, Sumrall

Hannah Henderson, Millry, Ala.

Jonah Holland, Laurel

Chandon Johns, Ellisville

Dariyel Johnson, Greene County

Tahj Johnson, Greene County

Petara Jones, Laurel

Kristen Jordan, Laurel

Jourdan Joshua, Laurel

Kyra Lampley, Petal

Janna Lewis, Stonewall

Madeline Lott, Waynesboro

Kelsey Malone, Richton

Hannah Manning, Quitman

Colby Marsh, Petal

Clairrease McClendon, Ellisville

Kadin Mims, Laurel

Malorie Monroe, Seminary

Brandon Murray, Laurel

Stuyuncey Nobles, Laurel

Kambri Pippin, Laurel

Jalin Poindexter, Jackson

Jennalyn Purvis, Petal

Annaleigh Ragsdale, Taylorsville

Samuel Rodgers, Petal

