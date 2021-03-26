The Jones College Concert Choir is excited to return to the concert stage presenting a choral performance at Salem Heights Baptist Church in Laurel, at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18. It has been more than a year since the choir’s last concert performance, which was at First Baptist Church of Sharon. Although rehearsals and logistics have been challenging for the group to perform over the last year, Choral Director Dr. Joel Dunlap said he is more than ready to let the public hear the talented 60-member group.
“We have missed performing for our community and are thrilled to be offering this concert after such a difficult year,” Dunlap said. “This recital will be an especially significant experience as we share the music of the triumphant Easter season.”
The public is invited to hear the concert, featuring Easter selections such as “Hail the Day that Sees Him Rise,” a spirit-filled gospel “Let Everything Hath Breath” and the choir’s signature selection “Ascription of Praise.”
Additionally, the performance will feature a small women’s ensemble singing a variety of choral works. Assisting the choir is rehearsal assistant Alexandra Arnold and Dr. Victoria Johnson is the choir piano accompanist.
For more information about the Jones Concert Choir and chorale department, contact Dunlap for audition and scholarship information at 601-477-4803 or by email at joneschoir@jcjc.edu.
JC Concert Choir
Ashle Allee, Purvis
Victoria Ball, Laurel
Cameron Beech, Laurel
Darcy Beech, Laurel
Alexis Blakeney, Laurel
Vincent Brown Jr., Hattiesburg
Hannah Byrd, Laurel
ZiKeya Byrd, Fruitdale, Ala.
Coriana Carmichael, Laurel
Kyra Clark, Hattiesburg
Chicago Collins, Brookhaven
Abby Dailey, Waynesboro
Michael DeCou, Jonesboro, La.
Jackson Edwards, Decatur
Alisa Evans, Ellisville
Haley Gable, Laurel
Jaquelyn Gaines, Laurel
Adisyn Gainey, Waynesboro
Alyssa Garick, Laurel
Cameron Glenn, Ellisville
Abigayle Green, Starkville
Savannah Greene, Sumrall
Hannah Henderson, Millry, Ala.
Jonah Holland, Laurel
Chandon Johns, Ellisville
Dariyel Johnson, Greene County
Tahj Johnson, Greene County
Petara Jones, Laurel
Kristen Jordan, Laurel
Jourdan Joshua, Laurel
Kyra Lampley, Petal
Janna Lewis, Stonewall
Madeline Lott, Waynesboro
Kelsey Malone, Richton
Hannah Manning, Quitman
Colby Marsh, Petal
Clairrease McClendon, Ellisville
Kadin Mims, Laurel
Malorie Monroe, Seminary
Brandon Murray, Laurel
Stuyuncey Nobles, Laurel
Kambri Pippin, Laurel
Jalin Poindexter, Jackson
Jennalyn Purvis, Petal
Annaleigh Ragsdale, Taylorsville
Samuel Rodgers, Petal
