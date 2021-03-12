The Jones College Concert Choir will return to the concert stage presenting a choral performance at Salem Heights Baptist Church in Laurel on Sunday, April 18, at 6 p.m. It has been more than a year since the choir’s last performance at the First Baptist Church of Sharon. Although rehearsals and logistics have been challenging for the group to perform over the last year, Choral Director Dr. Joel Dunlap said he is more than ready to let the public hear the talented 60-member group.
“We have missed performing for our community and are thrilled to be offering this concert after such a difficult year,” Dunlap said. “This recital will be an especially significant experience as we share the music of the triumphant Easter season.”
The public is invited to hear the concert featuring Easter selections such as “Hail the Day that Sees Him Rise,” “Let Everything Hath Breath” and the choir’s signature selection “Ascription of Praise.” Additionally, the performance will feature a small women’s ensemble singing a variety of choral works.
Assisting the choir is rehearsal assistant Alexandra Arnold. Dr. Victoria Johnson is the choir piano accompanist.
For more information about the Jones Concert Choir and chorale department, contact Dunlap for audition and scholarship information at 601-477-4803, at joneschoir@jcjc.edu or contact the JC Fine Arts Department at 601-477-4203.
