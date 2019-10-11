It was another dominating performance for No. 12 Jones College.
The Bobcats rushed for 334 yards, limited Northeast to only 190 yards of total offense and slammed the Tigers 35-3 Thursday night at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.
It was the fifth time in seven games for the Bobcats to hold an opponent to seven points or fewer. JC is yielding only 9.6 points per game, which tops the MACJC and is third in the NJCAA.
The Bobcats are now 5-2 overall and Northeast drops to 3-4.
Running backs Ladamian Webb (Opelika, Ala.) and Kalyn Grandberry (Memphis) each rushed for more than 100 yards. Webb had 19 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Grandberry had 18 carries for 149 yards and one score. Bud Tolbert (Water Valley) had two catches for 34 yards and a score. Manny Jones (Amory), the nation’s leading punt returner, returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown.
The Bobcats had 12 tackles for loss and six quarterback sacks.
The Bobcats resume MACJC South Division play with a 3 p.m. game at Copiah-Lincoln on Oct. 19. The game will air on JCJC.TV with Mark Easley and Chuck Robertson on the call.
Top-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast leads the division at 4-0. Jones, East Central and No. 6 Hinds are tied at 3-1. The Bobcats host East Central in the final regular-season game on Oct. 24, MGCCC meets Pearl River and Hinds in its final two games and Hinds plays East Central next week. The top two teams make the playoffs.
Northeast hosts Northwest on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.